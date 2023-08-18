Ahead of MotoGP’s long summer break, Dorna’s sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta announced that the concession system would be overhauled. The goal is to help Honda and Yamaha become competitive again against the European brands.

The first proposals for this change should already be on the table, but to change the regulation, a unanimous decision in the MSMA builders’ association would be needed. However, it doesn’t seem to be an easy feat, because KTM openly opposes this regulation change. “I have a very clear and tough opinion on concessions and we don’t intend to change my mind,” said KTM boss Pit Beirer. Yamaha and Honda are the only brands that have never used concessions due to their successes in past years.

Ducati, on the other hand, took advantage of it to become competitive again. This also applied to Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM when they returned or entered the premier class. Currently, no brand benefits from these benefits of the regulation. “The regulation is already like this: if you enter again, you get these concessions,” continued Beirer. “But Honda and Yamaha are not newcomers. And success didn’t happen so long ago.”

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Bob Meyer

“Honda won a Grand Prix this year, we didn’t. Is the bike really that bad? You won the Grand Prix in America this year! Yamaha has been vice world champion twice and won the title with Quartararo two years ago.” Furthermore, times are very tight in the current MotoGP. If only half a second is missing, you are often already outside the top 10 and have hardly any chance to fight for the top places in the races.

“The case of Honda – and I say this without any joy on our part – simply demonstrates how difficult it is when the top rider encounters difficulties,” adds Beirer to ‘ServusTV’. “It’s not that they have bad bikes. We’re talking about one, two, three tenths. Then you’re no longer there, but not only are you third instead of first, you’re out of Q2 and consequently out of the top 10. So this MotoGP has become very hard-fought and brutally dynamic. We just need to keep improving,” continues the KTM boss.

KTM warns about aerodynamic development

“So why should the regulations be changed so that these big factories, which are giants after all, receive support?” Beirer asks. Honda and Yamaha also fell behind because they ignored aerodynamic development. “We had warned of some developments. For example, the development of aerodynamics or even height devices…we were against them because they make the bikes more extreme and world-class riders like Marc are less able to make a difference.”

“So we warned about all these things, but the regulations stayed the same,” Beirer shrugs. KTM adapted and followed the development direction initiated by Ducati. “We struggled in these conditions, invested, worked like crazy. And so, of course, now that we’ve just taken the steps, we have no interest in bringing the teams behind us back here.”

KTM has been trying for weeks to get two more grid spots from the association of teams IRTA and Dorna to have six bikes on the grid in the near future. So far the request has been rejected by Dorna. Could KTM accept the concession plans in exchange for two additional grid slots? “We are not interested in a deal,” says Beirer.