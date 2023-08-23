Pierer Mobility AG has been trying for weeks to get two more places on the MotoGP starting grid. The company would like to take over the two vacant seats from Suzuki together with KTM and GasGas. Despite intense talks, MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports has refused and the addition will not happen in 2024.

In 2017, KTM entered the premier class. Since 2019, the Austrian company has also been equipping the Tech3 satellite team. “When we went from two bikes to four, that almost killed us,” motorsport boss Pit Beirer admits in retrospect. “Suddenly one realizes that the space available in the company is running out. These are experiences that cannot be read anywhere. In MotoGP, you cannot buy parts in a catalogue. You have to invent them with your collaborators, build them and take them to the track”.

“Expansion is always impactful. The franchises drop, the satellite team comes in, and then you see from the results and the corners of the staff’s eyes what you’ve done to them.” That was the situation in 2019.” Four years later, KTM sees itself in a position to expand its commitment to another team. “When they ask me if eight Ducatis are too many for me? Yes. But I take my hat off anyway because you have to manage these eight bikes,” said Beirer about the Italian competition.

“Now I’m convinced that we’re ready for the next step. We won’t stop asking for two more seats. I think our bike is strong enough to be able to build two more. The structure, even from all the raw materials, has grown. Six bikes they would really be an optimal size for us to look forward to. Whether it works out for next year is not up to us. But we will still make an extreme effort to go in that direction for next year.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Investment in young talent justifies more jobs

For KTM, it’s not just about getting a place for Pedro Acosta in the short term, it’s about thinking long term. Since they are very committed to the youngsters, from the Rookies Cup to Moto3 and Moto2, they believe that more places in MotoGP would be justified.

“There are manufacturers who race with one or two teams in the championship,” explains Beirer comparing the competition. Yamaha finances one team in Moto2 and Honda one each in Moto2 and Moto3. Ducati and Aprilia have no junior teams in the minor classes. We have 28 riders distributed across all classes,” underlines Beirer. “Then everyone should invest as many millions as we do in the work of young people, to be able to make the same demands as we do. That’s why we want the starting positions.”

KTM’s arguments are on the table. Despite this, league officials have so far resisted these ideas. There are currently five factory teams and six satellite teams. The two Suzuki seats must remain reserved for a manufacturer like BMW or Kawasaki.

“We could play the additional brand card,” Beirer thinks of the Husqvarna possibility. “But they don’t want to give those two slots to a KTM with a different brand, they want them for their own manufacturer. Dorna’s original wish was for each manufacturer to run a satellite team. It would be the perfect size, of course. regardless of the builder reinventing something. No one would become too powerful.”

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Places in satellite teams are not awarded

“But this can’t be applied. So we prefer to have six bikes rather than four, to be able to compete in some way. But, to be honest, Ducati helped with the field that was there. There is supply and demand.” . Because no satellite team can be forced to work with a partner who doesn’t currently have a competitive bike. It is the free market that regulates it. And Ducati has managed to convince the satellite teams with its technical offer and its price.

But why weren’t the two Suzuki seats given to a new satellite team and to KTM? “There’s a verbal, but not contractual, commitment to the team bosses that these jobs are of such high value and not inflated more and more,” says Beirer. “They are regular partners in the championship, who have also gone through difficulties in some cases when there weren’t many manufacturers. They are protected. Slots for manufacturers are also limited.”

At the moment, therefore, KTM is looking over its shoulder with its deposited wish. Further talks with Dorna took place in Spielberg. For 2024, the topic of two additional slots on the starting grid should finally be out of the question.

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Duel between Espargaro and Fernandez for a place in Tech3?

This means KTM has five riders under contract for four bikes next year. Acosta now seems destined for the Tech3-GasGas team. Second place will be decided in the autumn between Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez, even though both have contracts.

“I don’t have any pressure,” says rookie Fernandez. “Of course I need results. I want to improve. It’s not me asking for it. I’ll continue with the same bike, in the same team and with the same people. For me it’s positive to stay here for another year. The goal is to get to the top” .

For him, at the moment, there is no thought of leaving his post. Espargaro, who insists on his two-year contract, is of the same opinion. But he too could be offered the role of another test driver alongside Dani Pedrosa and Jonas Folger. “Mr. Pierer is a curmudgeon and naturally wants the best drivers,” comments the veteran. “I understand it perfectly.”

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I have a contract and I want to try to be the fastest. I know that in MotoGP they talk about my place. It’s normal. If you’re not here and you don’t perform well, there are many talented riders who want your bike. It’s normal and that’s not a problem. I’ve been dealing with it throughout my career. I’ve been here for 15 years and I understand that’s the way it is in a competitive environment. It has to be the same if you want to see the best riders in the world.”

“You can’t get mad about that,” Espargaro says of the speculation. “As I said, I’ve been here for many years and I know how it works. The important thing is to know what you have. You have to be relaxed and surround yourself with good people. The rest is not important to me.”