Daniel Pedrosa launches the… running board. No, the Spanish KTM test rider has no intention of following in the footsteps of Silvio Berlusconi who relaunched his party by merging it into a coalition, after the speech launched from the running board of his car in Piazza San Babila in Milan.

Daniel, much more simply, had the privilege of riding the new Austrian MotoGP on the third day of the Shakedown in Sepang with an unprecedented aerodynamic configuration that anticipates the shapes of the 2023 RC16.

Research in the wind tunnel is also assuming ever greater importance in the premier class of MotoGP and we shouldn’t be surprised if each manufacturer tries to develop its own development lines: at Sepang we have already seen the Aprilia S-duct which with two ducts manages to bring the flow from below to above the fairing, we have observed that Yamaha has adopted a central hollow on the fairing of the M1.

Now it’s KTM’s turn to show its cards: Fabiano Sterlacchini, the technical director who arrived from Ducati a couple of seasons ago, has made a package of very interesting innovations available to the Spanish tester.

The RC16 has proposed a hull that follows the prevailing fashion today, with the by now famous step visible at mid-height. But to the very attentive eyes of the GPOne colleagues, an absolute novelty did not escape notice: almost at the foot of the keel, a long straight profile appeared which follows the length of the entire hull in composite materials.

Pedrosa on the KTM at Sepang: the Spaniard tried various aero innovations Photo by: GP One

The two flaps, one on each side, are mounted at an angle such as to create a sort of “miniskirt” in a straight line which closes off a small Venturi duct, given that the lower part of the hull has been designed with a wing shape. In this way it is possible to increase the air flow towards the “spoon”.

On the other hand, when cornering, the large surface area of ​​the new flap can be useful in generating downforce. At KTM, no one has commented on this solution, but it will be important to understand whether we will see this idea again with the starting riders as of Friday.

The Austrian team has decided to create a modular fairing that can be disassembled into two parts to facilitate modifications during track testing.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Dorna Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Dorna

The technical innovations on the RC16 are also in the design of the front fairing, another area where the teams are dedicating a lot of resources: it is no longer squared, with the characteristic knurling on the sides, but has taken on more rounded shapes. Not only that, but the wings have also been revised: previously they were separated into two elements, while now they are joined by a curved lip that is cantilevered a couple of centimeters from the airbox. Furthermore, the two wing planes are joined by a slightly curved side bulkhead.