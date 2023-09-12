The factory KTM riders finished Monday’s MotoGP test at Misano in third and fifth place, with Jack Miller in particular showing a marked improvement over the race weekend. Together with Brad Binder, he completed just over 140 laps and tested, among other things, the new carbon frame.

Using it, test driver Dani Pedrosa placed fourth twice over the weekend. With the Spaniard not participating in Monday’s test, the chassis was passed to Miller and Binder.

However, the pilots did not reveal much about the innovation in their reports. “It was a good day. I did a lot of laps and did some comparison tests, including different chassis,” Binder confirmed.

The South African used the carbon frame, but also an evolution in aluminum and the standard one. “They all had positives and negatives. Sometimes the turning improved, other times the grip. The best thing would be a combination of all three.”

When asked if the carbon frame will be used again on a race weekend later in the season, Binder added: “I don’t know what the plan is. I tested it here and gave my feedback. I guess not as soon as it is ready we can proceed.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, team manager Francesco Guidotti insists: “It all looks very promising, but we want to better understand where we can improve further and, above all, what we can use in the near future and what we still need to develop for 2024.”

Since KTM only tested this chassis at Misano, it would probably be too big of a risk to use it right away at the next race. However, he could be used towards the end of the season if Binder no longer has a chance to win the World Championship.

After the test, the South African declared: “I feel quite comfortable, but you always have to be a little cautious with these tests because with so much rubber on the track many things can be excellent and the weak points are more difficult to find” .

“We also tried some engine-related things and got more information for the factory to move forward with development,” Brad continued.

KTM has reportedly also tested an initial development of the engine for 2024, but Miller, when asked about this, was reluctant to tell the truth. “You’ll have to find out,” he told reporters at the scene. “Come to the box, we have nothing to hide.”

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a complicated weekend in Misano, in which he didn’t score a single point, Miller took a rather important step on Monday: “This test couldn’t have come at a better time. I was able to concentrate on my riding and my setup.”

“I’m already faster than at the weekend, and this with the medium tyre. I’m happy with the progress made so far. As I’ve always said: the bike has incredible potential.”

“I just need to understand better how to adapt my riding style to get the most out of it. There were a lot of things to try and the guys were busy until 3 in the morning building our bikes. There are a lot of things in the pipeline for future races and for next year,” concluded Miller.