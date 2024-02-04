Even at KTM, the aerodynamic experiments continued on the third and final day of the MotoGP Shakedown in Sepang. If on the second day Mattighofen's men had surprised everyone with a new solution such as the wing mounted on the front mudguard, this time they explored a path that had already been opened for some time by Ducati.

In fact, Dani Pedrosa took to the track with a carbon-coloured fairing in which you couldn't help but notice two diffusers in the lower part that are very similar to those that have been on the Desmosedici GP for a couple of seasons now.

In the lower part of the bike, however, a difference can be observed compared to the Red one, on which the two “ears” are two separate elements. On the RC16, however, they are connected to each other by a profile which probably serves to convey air flows to the lower part of the hull.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Then there is another innovation in the step area compared to the package with which KTM raced last season. This has been “faired” in a certain sense, with the lower profile of the front slot positioned approximately halfway down the fairing which becomes vertical and effectively extends to the end of the step.

In short, the relationship with Red Bull Technologies really seems to be getting closer and closer, because on the RC16 you can see increasingly imaginative and refined aerodynamic solutions, proving how much the Austrian company doesn't seem willing to spare any expense to go hunting for that steamroller called Ducati.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images