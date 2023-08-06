Shortly after being overtaken by British Grand Prix winner Aleix Espargaro, Pecco Bagnaia entered Stowe corner on the outside. The Ducati rider went wide and the television shot made it appear, at least to the eye, that the reigning champion had exceeded the limits of the track.

KTM’s team manager Francesco Guidotti he then went to the Race Direction to clarify the facts, but the marshals replied that the sensor positioned in that point was not activated when the Turin rider’s bike passed, a circumstance that defused any claim attempt.

Television screenshot showing the moment KTM claimed an off-track infringement that did not trigger the warning sensor. Photo by: MotoGP

If confirmed, Bagnaia would have had to give up a position to his closest pursuer (Brad Binder), if the stewards deemed that his action had given him sufficient advantage to avoid overtaking by the South African.

“The tires did not touch the green zone – considered to be outside the asphalt – because the sensors were not activated,” noted the FIM commission of stewards in the new application developed by the championship governing body.

However, the debate continues to rage over the treatment of track limits, as the regulation leaves the stewards with the ability to impose sanctions.

In competition, the regulation stipulates that only infractions in which the offender benefits are penalized or accumulated. If the maneuver is repeated up to three times during the race, the driver in question will receive a caution, which will immediately result in a penalty if he reaches five.

The count has no effect if the maneuver takes place on the last lap. In such a case, provided the offender derives some benefit from it, the marshals consider imposing a penalty, which usually involves the loss of a position.