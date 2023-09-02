Dani Pedrosa and KTM have shaken hands to continue their partnership. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who joined the Austrian brand in 2019, will continue to lead the development of the RC16 next season as well, playing the role of test driver.

After conquering 31 victories and 112 podiums in MotoGP, all riding a Honda, Pedrosa began his new adventure as a tester, wearing the colors of the Mattighofen-based company and playing a fundamental role in the growth of KTM, which today has become one of the reference points of the premier class.

In recent years he has also contested two wild cards, also conquering an excellent seventh place in this year’s Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez de la Frontera, after even setting the best time in free practice. Next week he will be back on track to compete in the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit, where he will certainly be one to keep an eye on having been very fast in last week’s private tests.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

“I am very happy and grateful to continue working with KTM because the last few years have been very productive. We have made gradual but always positive progress, and our riders have come ever closer to the top positions and achieved good results. We will try to continue on this path with the bike because it seems to be even more essential now in MotoGP I’m really happy to be part of the team and I can’t wait to get to Misano, even if Jerez was really special for me with all the fans! “Pedrosa said.

“Dani’s experience in MotoGP is immense and in Jerez he showed us that he is still capable of setting P1 times! This ability, his standards and his unique feeling with the Grand Prix bike are what make him so important and a source of inspiration for us and for our riders. We are keeping many parts of our MotoGP project consistent and stable, so this engagement with Dani is very positive. We can’t wait for Misano!” added team manager Francesco Guidotti.

“The feedback and all the rides Dani gave us with the test team helped make our RC16 what it is today: a bike that is one of the fastest on the track and one of the best to have in a battle. He knows a lot Our programme, our technicians and our philosophy are good after five years together and his work is as important as ever. We are happy to keep him in the structure and that Dani continues to help us achieve our goals in MotoGP,” concluded Pit Beirer , director of KTM Motorsport.