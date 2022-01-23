In recent months, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi had made public his concerns about KTM’s alleged hegemony in signing up-and-coming riders, emphasizing the Austrians’ possibility of signing Red Bull Rookies Cup winners. Certainly the Borgo Panigale house did not stand by and watch, given that, for example, in addition to the official team, it managed to place three other customer structures in the MotoGP in which it distributed some young riders with it under contract, first of all Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini. KTM wanted to defend itself through the motorsport manager, Pit Beirer: “First of all, we do not block anyone on a contractual level. Secondly, we cannot force a driver to stay if he wants to move elsewhere. To say that we enter into gag contracts is nonsense. In the Red Bull Rookies Cup we supply the bikes, but we don’t sign any contracts, because the riders are not of legal age ”.

Beirer seemed decidedly irritated by Ducati’s insinuations: “I don’t know what this Ducati gentleman was eating when he said those things. If Tardozzi thinks there is unfair competition, I invite him to engage his brand with young people. But I don’t remember ever seeing a Ducati in Moto3. At KTM we have been producing bikes for the Rookies Cup since 2013. Youth work costs us a relatively large amount of money, we are talking in the millions every year. I find it rather indecent that a builder comes to attract our talents with a little extra money“. The reference of the German manager is certainly to what happened with Jorge Martin: “We had him for two years in the Ajo Moto2 team, and he had a valid contract with us for 2021. But he wanted to go to Ducati. We released him for a fee of 80 thousand euros. I would like to ask Ducati if they found this to be a dignified or indecent action. Martin with us obviously had a salary above that figure. We wanted him with us in MotoGP, but he didn’t want to stay and we let him go“. In the interview given to the Germans of Speedweek, Beirer then concluded: “The paddock is full of Moto3 and Moto2 teams in financial difficulty. Just go to them, guarantee them the annual budget and have two saddles available. The team will be happy, the riders will be happy and you as a factory will have direct access ”.