The official pilots in sixth row, the rookies of the Tech-3 team in third last and last position. Saturday at Le Mans is completely to be forgotten for KTM, which did not go beyond the 17th position on the starting grid with Brad Binder followed by Miguel Oliveira, while Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez will occupy the last row of the grid separated by Darryn Binder , Brad’s younger brother on the RNF team.

Rain is expected tomorrow, weather conditions that have seen Miguel Oliveira excel in Indonesia where he won the second race of the season, which started off on the right foot for the Austrian manufacturer who celebrated Brad Binder’s second place behind Enea Bastianini in Lusail in Qatar.

After these first two ‘barrels’, however, the performance of the KTM have progressively regressed until this weekend at the disastrous moment for the Mattighofen house, overshadowed by Aprilia in what in this 2022 is a clear overtaking by the Noale house, which has reached the competitors at a given status level which in 2023 will no longer have concessions available.

Remy Gardner at the end of Q1 was lapidary towards KTM’s performance this weekend: “The best weather for me tomorrow is apocalyptic rain, possibly a tornado that ruins the track so we go home early without racing“the words of the reigning Moto2 champion reported in a tweet by journalist Simon Patterson.