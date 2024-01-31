The current MotoGP technical regulations will change in 2027, and one of the main changes will be the reduction of engine displacement from 1000 to 850cc. MotoGP will also switch to 100% sustainable fuels from that same year, while it is thought that major changes will be made to the current aerodynamic rules.

During the launch of the KTM-backed Tech3 team earlier this week, Beirer provided an update on the progress of discussions between MotoGP and the manufacturers regarding the regulations expected in three years' time. “I think very smart decisions were made for the 2027 regulation,” he said. “Maybe we should discuss one or the other idea if it doesn't make sense to make the changes even earlier.”

“But in general, to eliminate that bit of extreme technology that is influencing the driving style, we should eliminate some technology to give the driver back the tools to decide when to brake, when to pass, how to manage the race, how to manage the front tire. But looking at 2027, reducing engine displacement, eliminating ride height devices, limiting the aerodynamic size of wings and so on, are all right decisions. So, I think everyone is aware of that that it's happening and that everything is going right.”

Photo by: KTM Images Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing

Beirer believes the current state of MotoGP is positive, but believes that the championship “must be very careful” not to inflate the calendar by going beyond the 22 events scheduled for the 2024 season: “The championship is fantastic, otherwise we wouldn't be here. We like it a lot “The arrival of the sprint races has doubled the number of races, but we really like it because we think of giving this extra to the public and spectators who come to the races. Everyone at home watches the races on Saturday in addition to the classic qualifying.”

“But we have to be very careful not to exceed the limit and I will not deny that our desirable number for the total races is around 18, not 22. But it is still a world championship, so we want to participate. We won't complain too much, but our information is on the table: we would prefer to have two or three fewer races, but with the same format. I wouldn't question the sprints. I think they are really good for the sport,” Beirer continues.

“If you see most of the races where there is a big crown and what happens in the media, how you all talk about MotoGP, I think it's a fantastic sport and we just need to continue to do the right things,” he concludes. Changes to the 2024 calendar are expected, however, following news that the Argentine GP is in serious doubt due to spending cuts by the country's government.