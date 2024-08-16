Pol Espargaro was the big surprise of the first free practice session for the Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix, and not only because the KTM wild card even climbed into third position, just over two tenths behind Jorge Martin.

In fact, from this year onwards the concessions allow wild card bikes to be tested and it seems that Mattighofen have gone wild with new features. The most visible is the one mounted on the swingarm of the RC16 of the rider from Granollers, on which an aerodynamic profile has been mounted that covers part of the rear tyre.

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

This new profile has an elongated shape towards the top, with a sawtooth design in the lower part. But the evolution does not end here, because in the highest part is also mounted a small winglet with a biplane profile.

Among other things, this is a solution that, if valid, could soon be used by the regular riders too, given that it is one of the areas of the bike that, like the tail fairing, does not require approval for aerodynamic packages, and therefore enjoys “free” development.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The new features on the RC16 by “Polyccio” are not just aerodynamic, because under the fairings there is also an advanced specification of the engine, to which a new exhaust has also been connected, whose shape is visibly different compared to that of the standard bikes (in the photo above). In addition to the different shape of the higher one, you can see how much the lower one has been shortened compared to the other RC16s (in the photo below).

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images