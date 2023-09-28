KTM is trying to lead the way from a chassis point of view, but seemed intent on following a prudent approach with the carbon one that test rider Dani Pedrosa used in his excellent wild card at Misano and which then the two starting riders, Brad Binder and Jack Miller, had the opportunity to “taste” it in the collective tests on the Monday following the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, drawing good indications.

The Spanish veteran managed to come close to the podium twice, making his debut with this solution which attracted a lot of interest, but at first it seemed like a chassis destined for next year’s RC16, also because previously Dani had only had the opportunity to evaluate it on the Romagna route. Taking him to other tracks, therefore, could have been a big unknown, but evidently the results of Monday’s test and Binder’s 100-point gap at the top led the Mattighofen brand to move forward.

The curious thing is that the fact that this new solution will be on track tomorrow morning was “spoiled” by Marco Bezzecchi during the press conference that opened the Japanese Grand Prix weekend. At that point, Binder could only confirm everything.

“There is this new chassis that we tried for the first time in the Misano tests and the first response we got was that it offers better grip at the rear, which has been a bit of the bike’s weak point since the beginning of season. It’s always complicated when you test something on Monday in Misano, because the track is always very rubberized and therefore there is a lot of grip. Here we will have the opportunity to evaluate it even in different conditions. However Marco has some good ‘spies’, because we will try it tomorrow,” Binder said, smiling.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Taking a step back to last weekend in India, Brad took home two fourth places, but was forced to be the protagonist of two great comebacks, because the outcome of qualifying had put his first Indian Grand Prix on the line .

“It was a busy weekend for us. I liked the track and it was going quite well, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to get straight into Q2 and then things in qualifying didn’t go according to plan. At that moment I realized that it would be It was a complicated weekend, because in the end I started from 13th place. I would have liked a better result than 4th place, but if you manage to make a comeback starting from so far back it’s certainly a satisfaction.”

Aside from the new chassis, there are rightly high expectations for Motegi, because last year Binder climbed to the second step of the podium and compared to 12 months ago the Austrian bike seems to be decidedly more competitive.

“We have certainly made a big step forward compared to 2022 and last year we did very well on this track. I think that returning here, with more normal tires (in India there was a stiffer rear carcass, for high temperatures) , I think it will make us go much better. I’m eager to understand how we manage this weekend, but the goal obviously is to try to fight to get on the top step of the podium.”

Finally, given that many drivers have complained about the fact that the 2024 calendar is too long, with 22 events and therefore 44 races, Binder was also asked for his opinion on the matter: “I don’t live in South Africa, but in Andorra, so in any case I’m not at my house and if we run more it doesn’t make a big difference for me. Clearly, for those who can return to their family every week it’s a big problem, but this is the situation”, he concluded .

Read also: