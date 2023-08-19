It was probably not the most anticipated first move in the MotoGP rider market right now, but Brad Binder and KTM have defined their long-term relationship, extending the South African rider’s contract, which was due to expire at the end of 2024 , until the end of the 2026 season.

The signing arrived precisely on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, the home race of the Mattighofen brand, to which Binder will therefore link his name for over a decade, given that the former Moto3 world champion climbed for the first time time on an “orange” bike in 2015 and has only ridden KTMs since then.

With the Austrian manufacturer, therefore, he was world champion in Moto3 in 2016 and in the following three seasons he was able to conquer 8 victories and 15 podiums in Moto2, before making the leap to MotoGP in 2020 and obtaining his title in the same year. first victory in the Czech Grand Prix, which was also the first for KTM in the premier class.

Then in 2021 another victory came right at the Red Bull Ring, in a race in which he was very good at continuing with slicks in the rain, and last year he finished the World Championship in sixth place, while this year he finished imposed twice in a Sprint, in Termas de Rio Hondo and in Jerez, and currently occupies fourth place in the championship standings. In short, if there is a “KTM man” it is undoubtedly Binder, so it was almost inevitable that the two paths would still continue together.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

“I sincerely thank KTM and the management for trusting me and allowing me to participate in this incredible program for a few more years. We are getting very close to what we want to achieve on the track. 2015 and the first races in KTM seem a long time ago! But time flies by too and we made some special memories. I know there is still a lot to do and I can’t wait to build new stories. Thanks again,” commented Binder.

“Brad is a rock of our team and it is great news that he will stay with us even longer. We have been building a relationship and a project for a long time. He brings to our garage a winning spirit, but also stability and an important knowledge of the KTM. He is always an exciting rider to watch and a fantastic guy to work with. I want to thank him for the trust he has placed in us and for the way we have pushed ourselves to this point together. There is still so much potential to be expressed “, added team manager Francesco Guidotti.

The big boss of KTM Motorsport, Pit Beirer, was also satisfied with the extension: “Keeping Brad as a point of reference in our MotoGP program was a big priority for us. We like everything about this guy: he’s a complete rider and gives everything on the track. Brad he is a treasured part of the family and his character and the way he engages with the box, the fans and the company make him the ideal ambassador for us We have already achieved and been through so much together and it makes us very proud that he wants to continue to ride our RC16 and stay orange. We couldn’t be happier to put bike number 33 in the garage for a few more years.”

