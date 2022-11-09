Aprilia seems to have really hit the mark with the stepped fairing, which is becoming one of those solutions that set the standard in MotoGP. In recent years it was almost always Ducati that set the trends, but this time it was the Noale manufacturer that took the scepter.

Slowly, the aerodynamic look with the step in the lower part of the fairing, which Aprilia had introduced in the collective tests last June in Barcelona with the aim of increasing the aerodynamic load in the low speed corners, is in fact peeping out on almost all competition bikes.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The first to sketch out a similar solution was Honda, which had the returning Marc Marquez try a fairing with these shapes in the September tests at Misano. The most important certificate of esteem, however, arrived at the end of the season in Valencia, because a similar solution was also evaluated by the rivals from Borgo Panigale, first with Johann Zarco, but then also with the two official drivers, the champion of the world Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

But that’s not all, because in the afternoon the KTM also made its advanced aerodynamic package debut and, even in this case, one could not fail to notice the similarity with the shapes of the RS-GP in the lower part of the fairing. The difference between the latest version, pictured by Brad Binder above, and the previous one, used by Jack Miller in the photo below, is obvious and doesn’t even need too many explanations.