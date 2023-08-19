The Austrian manufacturer is currently facing a gridlock for the 2024 season, with five riders under contract but only four bikes available at the moment.

At the heart of this situation is Moto2 championship leader and potential next generation great talent Pedro Acosta, for whom a move to the MotoGP class has been confirmed for 2024.

But both Jack Miller and Brad Binder – who renewed his contract until the end of 2026 just this weekend – have agreements with the parent company for next year, while both GasGas Tech3 riders seem to be guaranteed their places for 2024.

At the British GP, Augusto Fernandez told Motorsport.com that he has signed a new contract to stay in MotoGP until 2024, while Pol Espargaro reiterated at this weekend’s Austrian GP that he is safe after signing a two-year contract.

KTM has been exploring all options to expand its presence on the grid for 2024, approaching LCR and Gresini as possible satellite facilities.

However, Lucio Cecchinello has stated that he wants to continue his relationship with Honda, while the Faenza-based team has renewed its agreement with Ducati until 2025.

Furthermore, KTM’s plan to go and take the two slots left free on the grid after Suzuki’s farewell was hindered by Dorna, which prefers to preserve those two places in case there should be interest from a manufacturer.

An announcement of KTM’s plans for 2024 was expected at this weekend’s home race in Austria, but motorsport chief Pit Beirer said nothing was forthcoming.

“Yes, but I have to disappoint you, there’s no news for this weekend,” Beirer told Jack Appleyard live on MotoGP.com.

“We won’t announce anything. We keep talking and trying to create something new and we still want to work on a solution for everyone. We don’t want to lose our riders.”

When asked if there is a deadline for the decision, he added: “I set one for myself; my technicians also set one for me.”

“They told me that if I want to have more bikes, I have to tell them by this date. But please forgive me, I won’t tell you this date now,” he concluded.