KTM has enjoyed a tremendous wealth of young talent that it has been able to foster across the various classes of the world championship over the years.

In 2022 he fielded Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira in his factory team – both moved to the various classes with KTM – while the Tech3 satellite team fielded two rookies, the Moto2 champion Remy Gardner and the runner-up Raul Fernandez.

One of these riders replaced another KTM junior, Iker Lecuona, who was brought up to MotoGP in 2020 with Tech3 and has now moved up to World Superbike with Honda, while Gardner has been sent away for 2023 for allegedly “not professional enough”. .

Gardner will go to Superbike with the Yamaha of the GRT team, while Fernandez will switch to the RNF Aprilia team for 2023 in MotoGP.

Moto2 world champion Augusto Fernandez will make his debut in the premier class with the Tech3 team. The Spaniard is only on a one-year contract and already appears to be under pressure from his former Moto2 teammate and 2021 Moto3 champion Pedro Acosta, who is set to move up to MotoGP with KTM as part of his current contract. in 2024.

All the other KTM riders, on the other hand, have a contract until the end of 2024. These are Binder, his new teammate Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro, destined for the Tech3 team. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Beirer reiterated that Augusto Fernandez is seen in a long-term perspective, admitting that KTM has been too hasty in promoting other young talents in the past.

Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

“If you enter the MotoGP class you are under pressure,” Beirer said of the promotion of Augusto Fernandez. “But we don’t want to talk now about what Pedro will be able to do the following year and if he’s ready to go to MotoGP”.

“Personally, I think we pushed too many great Moto2 riders too quickly towards MotoGP. So even a second great season in Moto2 wouldn’t hurt some riders. Marc Marquez also had a second season.”

“I think things went a little too fast through schooling: Rookies Cup, Moto3, Moto2, and these young talents went through these classes like rockets, but then MotoGP is another world.”

“So our goal isn’t to replace Augusto after a year. The intent is rather to keep Pedro calm and to develop him as a future talent. He’s a future diamond in this paddock, that’s clear.”

“But I think we shouldn’t be in a hurry to get him into MotoGP.” Acosta, who won three times in his rookie Moto2 season in 2022, was due to test the KTM bike in MotoGP last week before bad weather intervened.