As reported by Motorsport.com ahead of the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, Acosta has decided to exercise his contract option and race in the premier class starting next season, a fact which was confirmed by the driver himself. last weekend.

Although KTM had offered him the chance to stay in Moto2 for another season, the rider from Mazarrón refused this option, forcing the Mattighofen-based company to make room for him on one of the four prototypes it manages: the two factory RC16s decorated with the Red Bull colors and the two GasGas, which are always KTM but painted red.

Both Jack Miller and Brad Binder, the factory team couple, are under contract until the end of 2024. The same goes for Pol Espargaró, the spearhead of the GasGas project, who however is injured after the terrible accident of which he was the victim in Portimão, the first stop on the calendar. The weak link in the entire structure is Augusto Fernández, the only rider whose contract expires at the end of this world championship. In Assen, where he finished in tenth place, Fernandez admitted that he doesn’t feel at ease for the future given the silence from KTM.

“I’d like to stay. KTM is trying to give us all a place, because we’re both happy. I want to stay exactly the same for another year, and I’m not evaluating other options,” said Fernández on Sunday, ahead of the summer break which should define the starting grid for 2024.

Aware of the hot potato it has on its hands, KTM has asked the MotoGP promoters for the possibility of having a fifth bike for next season, managed through the Aki Ajo structure, with the idea of ​​not having to leave anyone behind. This scenario would assume more importance if Marc Márquez enters the equation, should the Spaniard decide to break his ties with Honda at the end of the current season to join the Austrian manufacturer.

However, Dorna has decided not to accept the request, given that the two seats vacated by Suzuki when it decided to abruptly close its MotoGP division at the end of 2022 are intended for the eventual entry of a new manufacturer. In this regard, it is worth noting that KTM and GasGas operate under the same umbrella with regards to MSMA ratings.