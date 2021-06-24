He didn’t want to waste time Franco Morbidelli after the injury in training that gave the final blow to a left knee already in precarious conditions to say the least. The Petronas team has in fact communicated through an official note that the vice-champion in office tomorrow will undergo an operation to solve the problems of the meniscus and the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee, an operation that will be performed by Professor Maurilio Marcacci.

Injury update: @ FrankyMorbido12 to undergo surgery Following the consequences of a previous injury that reappeared on Tuesday during a training session, & in light of the results highlighted by the tests carried out in these days, Franco has decided to undergo surgery… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HHjGeGP3bI – PETRONAS SRT (@sepangracing) June 24, 2021

(2/2) … tomorrow, Friday, June 25. Professor Maurilio Marcacci and his team will intervene to solve the problem to the meniscus and the anterior cruciate of Franco’s left knee. Further updates on recovery time will follow.@MotoGP – PETRONAS SRT (@sepangracing) June 24, 2021

The world champion in the Moto2 class in 2017 wanted to reassure all fans through a message posted on the official profile of Instagram: “As many of you know, I will not be racing in Assen this weekend, after experiencing knee pain again during training. I feel this is the right time to resolve this annoying injury. I will try to return as soon as possible and in the best possible shape. I will miss my team, my bike and all of you, but I’m sure it won’t take too long. Thank you all for the wonderful messages you have sent “. These are the words of Morbidelli, who will be replaced by Garrett Gerloff, American rider involved in World Superbike since 2020 with Yamaha who has never raced in Assen.