The 2023 pre-season, far from bringing any solutions, has left Honda with enormous concern in the face of the lack of signs of improvement in the development of the RC213V, the prototype with which the Japanese brand races in MotoGP.

The results of the Honda riders, with Marc Marquez and Joan Mir in the first place, were full of shortcomings. The best time of the Portimao tests was set by the Majorcan (1’38”762), who finished 13th, eight tenths behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia. Marquez finished 14th 16 thousandths behind Mir. The bike feels like it has no edge.

Faced with this stalemate, Honda is looking for solutions that appear desperate from the outside, on an issue that shouldn’t have much weight on paper. The new technical director of HRC Ken Kawauchi, hired this winter and coming from Suzuki, has asked Michelin to change the technician assigned to his garage, taking over the one he had last year in the garage of the big S.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After Suzuki’s farewell to the championship at the end of 2022, Christophe Robert, who had worked with Kawauchi, was relocated to the Gresini team, which has a Ducati. At the end of the Sepang tests, Honda formally asked the tire supplier to replace the technician, Clement Cordoliani, in order to have Robert, who spent the entire pre-season in the Faenza team’s garage.

Gresini didn’t really like Honda’s last-minute request and this created a small conflict that could delay the change of technicians until the Spanish Grand Prix, which is held in Jerez on May 1st, waiting to see if the Italian team agrees to incorporate Cordoliani or prefers a different alternative that will be presented by Michelin.

Ken Kawachi, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda requests a chassis from Kalex

Faced with the lack of solutions coming from the Tokyo brand, last year Honda turned to the German manufacturer Kalex to produce an aluminum swingarm, a piece that Marc Marquez used for the first time in the Misano test in September and which were gradually introduced into all the RC213Vs, replacing the old carbon one produced by Honda.

HRC’s collaboration with Kalex, the motorcycle manufacturer in the Moto2 world championship, has gone much further and, according to reports from Speedweek, they are working on a frame that adds to the swingarm already used. According to information, the new piece could be ready for the Jerez tests, which take place on May 1, shortly after the Spanish Grand Prix. There, HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will take part in the races as a wild card and could take advantage of the weekend to start testing this piece.