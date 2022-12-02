Jorge Lorenzo had an eventful end to his career in MotoGP. In 2016, the announcement of his move to Ducati had had an incredible impact, because the Spaniard, then reigning champion, had decided to leave the manufacturer who had accompanied him throughout his career in the premier class. He had a very important contract in his pocket, the Italian brand had decided to bet on him to form again with Gigi Dall’Igna the winning partnership of their collaboration in the lower classes and to be Casey Stoner’s successor on top of the world.

Despite the podium finish in his fourth race with the Desmosedici, Lorenzo was judged too slow in adapting to his new bike. So when his first win came at Mugello in 2018, in his 24th Grand Prix in red, the Majorcan already knew there would be no room for him at Borgo Panigale the following season. From that moment he moved to Honda, but lasted only a year before asking for the contract to be cancelled, fed up with a complex adaptation to a very different third bike in just four years.

Subsequently, Jorge Lorenzo continued to send signals for a long time, suggesting on several occasions that a return to Grand Prix racing was not entirely out of the question. In the end, he only got back on a MotoGP bike as a Yamaha tester. But even in that case, in a very troubled 2020, his work was exploited almost for nothing.

However, the Spanish champion says he has had opportunities, and it is with Ducati that he could have made his return to the grid. “In 2020 and 2021, I had two opportunities to return to Ducati,” he told Spanish radio station Cadena SER, quoted by Marca. The first occasion came in the summer of 2019, when an absurd rumor was circulating in the paddock that linked Lorenzo to Pramac. The second option developed between the lockdown and the summer of 2020, and was considered “risky” by Ducati, although it was very real. Lorenzo had already spoken openly about this option in a long interview with Motorsport.com, in which he explained that he had brought the negotiations almost to the end.

“At the last moment I didn’t feel I had the passion and the desire to sign and I withdrew. But yes, there were these opportunities. I made the best decision because I had more to lose than to gain,” he told Cadena SER, after recalling being injured multiple times in recent seasons. “Sometimes you have to know when to stop. It’s a risky sport where you can get injured. I didn’t want to take any risks because I no longer felt the need to compete.”

Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A failure that did not affect his career

Today, at 35, he is still present in the MotoGP paddock as a commentator for Spanish television. He continues to closely observe the evolution of the championship and can only see that Ducati has continued to grow even after his farewell. Andrea Dovizioso’s three championships in second position were followed by an even more prolific phase which finally led Pecco Bagnaia to conquer the title that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer had been waiting for fifteen years.

“There is no doubt that if I had had the Ducati they have today in 2017, my results would have been much better,” judged the Spaniard. “Since he arrived in 2014, little by little, through trial and error, Gigi Dall’Igna has put all the pieces of the puzzle together, both from a technical point of view and from that of a driver”. In conclusion, today Bagnaia is “virtually unstoppable” with a dominant car. “Only a very inspired Fabio Quartararo, and with an inferior bike, put him under pressure”.

“I arrived at a time when Ducati was at a ‘dead end’, it wasn’t competitive at all, it had problems like overtaking speed, but I started to see things like the engine, very good traction, braking. it took longer than I would have liked, because without that time I probably would have renewed my contract and history would have changed, but it has now happened”, he admitted speaking of his journey on the Desmosedici.

I have this pebble in my shoe of not being able to win with Ducati, but in the end my career has been very successful. My life wouldn’t have changed if I had won more or fewer races, but if I had a serious injury, yes” concluded Jorge Lorenzo.