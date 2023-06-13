Joan Mir crashed during the second free practice session on Friday of the Italian Grand Prix. He broke the little finger of his right hand in the accident, which led him to withdraw from the event and return home. The 2020 world champion was his 12th crash of the season, he equaled the record in one year when he crashed heavily in his debut season, 2019.

The Majorcan’s landing in Honda from Suzuki this year wasn’t exactly lucky, what was thought to be a quick recovery will last a little longer. In fact, Mir will not take part in the German Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend. Initially, the Spaniard was on the entry list for the Sachsenring, but he disappeared in an update published on Monday afternoon. This means that the rider will have informed Honda that he is not in condition to race in Germany.

Before the summer break, five weeks this year, the MotoGP world championship faces a hat-trick that sees Italy, Germany and, next week, Holland. There, Honda hopes to be able to count on the Majorcan if he recovers from the little finger injury on his right hand.

The 2023 season is anything but easy for Mir. Since the first race of the season, in Portugal, crashes have been a constant for the Honda rider, who crashed in the Sprint at Portimao, in the one in Argentina, in the long race at Austin. In Jerez he crashed in both races, while in Le Mans he crashed on Sunday, effectively only managing to finish the long race in Portugal and the sprints in Austin and Le Mans, but always outside the top 10.

With these numbers, Mir is now 20th in the general classification, with only 5 points, 126 less than the leader Pecco Bagnaia. He also pays 10 lengths from his teammate Marc Marquez, who did not finish a single race on Sunday of those he did (not counting absences).

Joan Mir in the 2023 season with Hondto