Jerez woke up under a cloudy sky that for the moment doesn’t threaten rain, but has significantly reduced the temperatures. Just think that during yesterday’s Sprint the asphalt temperature was over 50 degrees, while during this morning’s MotoGP Warm-Up it was just 27.

An abysmal difference, which has significantly lowered the times, but which could also make the work done in the 10-minute Sunday shift useless, because by 3 pm (departure time) the clouds could thin out and make room for the sun, returning to raise the temperatures.

Net of this, the Warm-Up saw a sudden awakening by Fabio Quartararo. The French rider, who yesterday accused Yamaha of sleeping with regard to the development of the M1, was the fastest with a time of 1’37″161. But above all in these conditions he showed he can run quite regularly in 1’37 ” low, a significant step forward compared to yesterday.

This round also gave Brad Binder a good confirmation. After yesterday’s victory in the Sprint, the KTM rider closed with the second fastest time, 238 thousandths behind the leader. But there are several protagonists of the Sprint who had a good pace again this morning, because Jorge Martin is in third position and world champion Pecco Bagnaia is in fifth, who finished fourth and second respectively yesterday.

The novelty is the step forward shown by Marco Bezzecchi, so far protagonist of a complicated weekend, but suddenly leapt into the top positions. The World Championship leader brought his Ducati Mooney VR46 to fourth position, right in the middle of the two Desmosedici GPs that were protagonists yesterday. Apparently, therefore, the rider from Rimini doesn’t even seem to have major physical problems after yesterday’s first start accident.

Good confirmation also for Miguel Oliveira, seventh with the Aprilia of RNF Racing, behind the Honda LCR of Takaaki Nakagami and ahead of the two Ducatis of Gresini Racing entrusted to Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. The top 10 is then completed by the other KTM of Jack Miller, while it is surprising to see the two factory Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales a little behind, who are respectively in 13th and 14th position.

However, the rider from Roses is also one of those who tried the soft tire at the rear, in addition to Oliveira and Honda test rider Stefan Bradl. So pay attention to the possibility of alternative choices to the average, which according to the head of Michelin, Piero Taramasso, could also be possible if the temperatures were to remain so low compared to yesterday.

You have to go down to 16th position then to find Luca Marini, who with the Mooney VR46 Ducati precedes Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha, who today will also have to take a long lap penalty having been found guilty of yesterday’s accident. Finally, Dani Pedrosa didn’t push: after being among the protagonists of the weekend so far, finishing the Sprint in sixth place, the KTM wild card is only in 21st position at 1″4.