Less than twenty-four hours after the Spanish GP and the victory of Francesco Bagnaia, the MotoGP riders are back on track for a session of test at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit, concluded in the late afternoon of today. To have registered the best time absolute was Johann Zarco, author of a 1: 37.136 on his Ducati of the Pramac team. The Frenchman, present on the track for a total of 54 laps – as well as leader of the standings also in the morning – finished a tenth and a half ahead of KTM by Brad Binderwith the latter in turn ahead of the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararothird in the time table.
A day that, at least as regards the Ducati official, has not seen great news or updates made on the bikes of Bagnaia and Miller, contrary to an experimentation work on an unprecedented fairing used by Enea Bastianini on the 2021 bike. Also interesting is the fork and the front fender tested by Quartarato on his Yamaha, albeit with a certain dissatisfaction expressed by the transalpine. Optimism instead at home Aprilia, with the Venetian manufacturer at work in testing the frame, swingarm and rear lowering with programmed recall. Great work, finally, for Marc Marquezeven took to the track with three different bikes.
Finally, fear of the bad fall of Takaaki Nakagami, who immediately complained of severe pain in his left knee. Transported to the track’s medical center, the Japanese fortunately did not suffer any fractures or severe bruises, with his presence regularly scheduled for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, scheduled for the weekend from 13 to 15 May.
Jerez de la Frontera test: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME / GAP
|1
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1: 37.136
|2
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|+0.158
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|+0.302
|4
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|+0.320
|5
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|+0.420
|6
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|+0.620
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|+0.638
|8
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|+0.642
|9
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|+0.645
|10
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|+0.666
|11
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|+0.669
|12
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|+0.671
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|+0.687
|14
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|+0.761
|15
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|+0.804
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|+0.930
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|+0.941
|18
|Andrew Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|+1.043
|19
|Fabio By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|+1.135
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|+1.153
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|+1.183
|22
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|+1.453
|23
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|+1.761
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|+1.791
