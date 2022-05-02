Less than twenty-four hours after the Spanish GP and the victory of Francesco Bagnaia, the MotoGP riders are back on track for a session of test at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit, concluded in the late afternoon of today. To have registered the best time absolute was Johann Zarco, author of a 1: 37.136 on his Ducati of the Pramac team. The Frenchman, present on the track for a total of 54 laps – as well as leader of the standings also in the morning – finished a tenth and a half ahead of KTM by Brad Binderwith the latter in turn ahead of the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararothird in the time table.

A day that, at least as regards the Ducati official, has not seen great news or updates made on the bikes of Bagnaia and Miller, contrary to an experimentation work on an unprecedented fairing used by Enea Bastianini on the 2021 bike. Also interesting is the fork and the front fender tested by Quartarato on his Yamaha, albeit with a certain dissatisfaction expressed by the transalpine. Optimism instead at home Aprilia, with the Venetian manufacturer at work in testing the frame, swingarm and rear lowering with programmed recall. Great work, finally, for Marc Marquezeven took to the track with three different bikes.

Finally, fear of the bad fall of Takaaki Nakagami, who immediately complained of severe pain in his left knee. Transported to the track’s medical center, the Japanese fortunately did not suffer any fractures or severe bruises, with his presence regularly scheduled for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, scheduled for the weekend from 13 to 15 May.

Jerez de la Frontera test: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Johann Zarco Ducati 1: 37.136 2 Brad Binder KTM +0.158 3 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +0.302 4 Jack Miller Ducati +0.320 5 Pol Espargaro Honda +0.420 6 Joan Mir Suzuki +0.620 7 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia +0.638 8 Alex Rins Suzuki +0.642 9 Jorge Martin Ducati +0.645 10 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati +0.666 11 Alex Marquez Honda +0.669 12 Francis Bagnaia Ducati +0.671 13 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati +0.687 14 Luca Marini Ducati +0.761 15 Marc Marquez Honda +0.804 16 Maverick Viñales Aprilia +0.930 17 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha +0.941 18 Andrew Dovizioso Yamaha +1.043 19 Fabio By Giannantonio Ducati +1.135 20 Takaaki Nakagami Honda +1.153 21 Miguel Oliveira KTM +1.183 22 Remy Gardner KTM +1.453 23 Darryn Binder Yamaha +1.761 24 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia +1.791