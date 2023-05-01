MotoGP, Jerez test: Mooney on top

A few hours after the checkered flag of the Spanish GP, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team riders are back on track for a day of testing in Jerez de la Frontera. Under the Andalusian sun and on the Ducati Desmosedici GP bikes, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini finished respectively with the first and second fastest times in the day’s combined.

Serial starts for Bezzecchi, motivated to take a step forward in managing the initial stages of the race, which are often crucial for the final result. Sixty-four laps completed and a time of 1.36.574 to get back to keeping up with the strongest. Meticulous work on over ten different settings and a best lap time of 1.36.678 for Marini after yesterday’s good sixth place: 81 laps for the Italian. The goal towards Le Mans, the next scheduled race, is to go back to fighting for the leading positions with the same driving confidence shown in the United States.

Bezzecchi’s words

“In the end it’s a test, but it’s always nice to go home with good sensations. We set off carefree this morning, without letting ourselves be conditioned by yesterday’s race and I did about 30 flying laps and as many starts. I struggle with the clutch, I had to train my sensitivity and I worked on this. I’m not perfect yet, but I’m happy with the step forward that I hope to put into practice already at Le Mans“.

Marine’s words

“A test with no big news to try that we have dedicated to some Öhlins settings, such as shock absorber and forkwhich look good to me. In any case, I would like to try them again in normal track conditions because here, today after the race, there’s really a lot of grip and it’s difficult to give a real assessment. In general, the problems of the weekend remained, we weren’t able to take a step forward on this point. I can’t get the bike to turn at 4 and 8, but I confirm that the race bike, among the settings tested over the three days, is the one I liked the most and this means that we have done a good job with the team since Friday“.