PL2 times

The analysis of PL2

The second free practice session on the Jerez track smiled at the Italian bikes. Not the Ducatis though, but the Aprilia. In fact, the two black arrows of Noale signed the first and second half of the round, which also earned them a splendid double in the combined standings. In front of everyone he hoisted himself Aleix EspargaròWhile Maverick Vinales he stopped in second place by just two thousandths. Third the KTM of Jack Miller, the best Ducati, that of Johann Zarco, is only fourth. However, a bitter day for two official reds: Bastianini, returning from injury, did not go beyond 20th place. Eighth place for the world champion I’m sorry Bagnaiawhich, however failed to enter the top-10 of the combined classification.

No Q2 in advance therefore for the #1, who will have to face theinsidious trap of Q1. There were drawbacks during the session: a crash by Iker Lecuona in the first half of the session also caused a short red flag. In fact, the bike of Marc Marquez’s replacement ended up against the protective barriers and deflated an air-fence at turn 13, who was then replaced in four minutes. Unfortunately, Lecuona’s teammate Joan Mir also tasted, who crashed shortly before in turn 6. Technical problems instead stopped the championship leader Marco Bezzecchihampered by a broken down while attempting to break into the top-10 of the combined rankings. Disappointment also for Fabio Quartararo, only 15th with his Yamaha.

Smoke and trouble 💨 A technical problem halts Marco Bezzecchi’s run, he’s currently 14th ⚠️#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/TLkXh8a8wL — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 28, 2023

The live coverage of PL2

You can revive here our live coverage of PL2 in Jerez.

The program

The MotoGP is back on track tomorrow with the third free practice session at 10.10, which will precede qualifying: Q1 at 10.50, 12-man battle in Q2 starting at 11.15. The Sprint will take place at 3 pm tomorrowWhile the canonical competition will be staged on Sunday at the same time. For all appointments, of course, you can find the chronicle written on FormulaPassion.