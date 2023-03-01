The Jerez circuit, home of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix scheduled for April 30, will open its doors this Friday for a weekend of private tests in which the Honda, Aprilia and KTM test teams will take part.

This season, the number of tires for testing has been reduced from 240 to 200 units, forcing the test teams to calculate each maneuver very carefully. Despite this restriction, the gap from Ducati leads the rest of the manufacturers to refine the development of the new prototypes for the 2023 season.

In addition to the number of tyres, another of the restrictions indicated by the regulation for private tests is that each manufacturer must only indicate three circuits where, during the season, they can carry out this type of private test. This year, the Jerez track was the one chosen by the five manufacturers, so the absence of Ducati and Yamaha this weekend corresponds solely to their own decision.

In the case of Ducati, test rider Michele Pirro will be at the official tests at Portimao next week, while Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha tester, will not be in Jerez or the Algarve. In Portugal there will instead be Stefan Bradl and Lorenzo Savadori, Honda and Aprilia testers respectively, while KTM will not transfer its test team to Portimao due to the restriction on the number of tyres.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Dorna

One of the teams that has more work to do to improve its bike before the season starts is Honda. Despite a private test, the test team headed by engineer Ramon Aurin will be accompanied by the new technical director of HRC, Ken Kawauchi in the tests in which Bradl will have to try a good number of pieces arriving from Tokyo.

For Aprilia, one of the objectives of the test is to finish setting up the new electronic control unit supplied by Magneti Marelli to the official MotoGP teams. This new piece, which has had an update but keeps the same software, has caused several problems for the Noale-based company. “The bike stalled twice for no apparent reason during the Sepang test,” an Aprilia engineer admitted to Motorsport.com. “We have to fix it and above all understand it well so that it doesn’t happen again”.

For Dani Pedrosa, KTM test rider, the Jerez test has a double value, given that he will concentrate on the development of the RC16 but will also be able to start preparing the set-up of his bike thinking of the Spanish Grand Prix, in which he will compete as wild cards. This will in fact be his second race since he retired at the end of 2018.