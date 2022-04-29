With the asphalt temperature having risen by over 20 degrees compared to this morning’s session, the second free practice session of the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix saw the values ​​change significantly, with times whirling around the circuit of Jerez.

Fabio Quartararo has returned to take the gallons of favorite, but it must be said that the Italians and the Ducatis have made a really important step. In addition to showing a great pace, “El Diablo” came really close to breaking the 1’37 “wall with his Yamaha, dropping down to 1’37” 071.

In his wake, however, there is the tricolor tandem made up of Enea Bastianini and Pecco Bagnaia, who have taken a really decisive step forward compared to FP1. If the Gresini Racing driver climbed the rankings right on the last lap, finishing 201 thousandths from the Frenchman, the vice-world champion finally seemed to be the one who had shone in the final of 2021 again.

His Desmosedici GP was really precise in braking and in insertion and, even if in the end he had to settle for the third time at 212 thousandths, he gave the feeling of also having an excellent pace and finally in hand the cards to play for something important even this season.

The growth of the Ducatis is also confirmed by the fourth time set by Jorge Martin, also under three tenths of a second. On the other hand, Jack Miller and Johann Zarco are more late, who for the moment have not found the same feeling and pay about seven tenths in tenth and 11th position.

In fifth position we find the first of the Hondas, which once again however is one of the LCR brands with Takaaki Nakagami. The Japanese opens a second group that is more detached from the Ducati trio, because he pays just over half a second, closely followed by Brad Binder’s KTM and Pol Espargaro’s RC213V.

The appeal of Marc Marquez is sensationally missing, who seemed in evident difficulty today: the eight-time world champion was unable to do better than the 19th time, trailing by more than a second, and suffered two crashes. The first took place when he lost the front at turn 6, but the second was the most sensational because it took place just three corners later, with the tires still dirty. A mistake that does not befit a champion of his experience.

After this morning’s double, the prawns did a bit instead of the Suzuki, with Alex Rins who finished eighth at over six and a half tenths and Joan Mir who fell from first to 12th place, so at the moment he would be forced to pass from Q1. The picture of the top 10 is then completed with Maverick Vinales, ninth with his Aprilia.

This time the Roses driver managed to do better than his teammate Aleix Espargaro, only 13th to over seven tenths and particularly angry with Marc Marquez at the end of the session, having pinched Cervera’s colleague at least a couple of times to try to suck him the wake to make time.

Unfortunately, the other Italian drivers continue to struggle, led by Franco Morbidelli in 14th position, but eight tenths of a second behind his teammate. A little further back, in 17th and 18th place, are the two Ducatis of Mooney VR46 with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, who are the first to have paid a gap of over a second.

It is no mystery that Andrea Dovizioso never liked the Jerez track, even if on the other hand his M1 should like it. However, the RNF Racing standard bearer finds himself 21st, closely followed by Fabio Di Giannantonio. At the rear of the group is test driver Lorenzo Savadori, in his second wild card of the season on the Aprilia RS-GP.