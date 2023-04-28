The infernal heat of the Jerez afternoon wrote some unexpected verdicts. It was thought that improving the times in the morning was practically impossible, but there are those who have succeeded, but there are also many big names who haven’t done it enough.

The result is that tomorrow morning we’ll have to deal with a fireworks Q1, because there will be the top three in the world standings, Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Rins, but also a Fabio Quartararo who evidently paid a very high price for the strategic choice not to make the time attack in this morning’s shift.

Among those who found themselves particularly at ease with the very high temperatures of this FP2 there are undoubtedly the Aprilia riders, with Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales who went on to monopolize the first two positions both in the session and in the cumulative .

The rider from Granollers lapped in 1’36″708, preceding the twin RS-GP by a handful of thousandths and detaching by 62 thousandths the time with which he had surprisingly led Dani Pedrosa in the morning. The KTM wild card is among those who didn’t improve in the afternoon, finishing ninth in this FP2. However, the 136″770 he signed this morning keeps him in third place in the cumulative.

The step forward also made by the other KTM of Jack Miller is interesting, author of the third time in FP2, just 127 thousandths behind Espargaro. After being out for a handful of thousandths in the morning, having decided not to put on the soft tire in the final stages, Johann Zarco found the right time attack in the afternoon, finishing fourth 188 thousandths off the lead. The excellent potential of Aprilia is then confirmed by the fifth place of Miguel Oliveira, 60 thousandths behind the Frenchman with the RNF Racing RS-GP.

Among the qualifiers for Q2 there is also Alex Marquez, who with a 1’37″041 who placed him sixth in the afternoon slipped into eighth in the cumulative. Behind him, however, the low 1’37” signed by the world leader Bezzecchi, who also came to terms with an engine that went up in smoke, and the reigning world champion Bagnaia, never in trouble like today for now this season. In addition to Pedrosa, among the riders following them, in fact, Luca Marini, Jorge Martin and Takaaki Nakagami also qualified for Q2 with the morning’s time, placing respectively 10th, 11th and 14th in FP2.

Therefore, the afternoon of Brad Binder, 12th, was also disappointing, as he will have to go through Q1 as well as the two Yamaha riders, given that Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli are respectively in 15th and 16th position. And, as mentioned, “El Diablo” probably underestimated the impact of the afternoon heat when this morning he decided to continue working with the medium tire until the end of FP1, without making a real time attack.

It wasn’t an easy session for the other Honda riders, who all ended up upside down: Joan Mir crashed twice, at turn 5 and at turn 6, the same point where Alex Rins also crashed. Both will therefore be in Q1 tomorrow morning. As well as the replacement for the injured Marc Marquez, the Spaniard Iker Lecuona, who also crashed at turn 13, also causing a red flag for his replacement due to a punctured airfence.

On the other hand, Enea Bastianini still seems to be in great difficulty from a physical point of view: the Ducati rider, on his return from a scapula injury, completed only 17 laps and finds himself 20th with a delay of 1″2. For him, two really demanding races this weekend, tomorrow he will probably also resort to painkillers after trying to ride without them on this first day of practice.

FP2 standings (non-cumulative)