He hadn’t raced in MotoGP for over a year and a half, but at 37 Dani Pedrosa still seems willing to have his say. The Spanish veteran is on track at Jerez as a wild card for KTM, but he immediately managed to make his mark at the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

In fact, he was the fastest in the opening session of the weekend, stopping the clock at an excellent 1’37″770, about six tenths from the absolute record of the Andalusian track. It is true that a fortnight ago carried out a test on this track and in the first session it could be a nice advantage, but Dani made the most of it, among other things, bringing to the debut a front fairing and a rear wing brand new for the RC16. Austrians went very well, because Brad Binder and Jack Miller are respectively sixth and eighth.

In Pedrosa’s wake is Jorge Martin, yesterday indicated by many of his colleagues as the favorite for the hunt for pole position in the predictions made yesterday at the press conference. The Ducati Pramac rider was just 34 thousandths slower in a session that saw the Desmosedici GP bikes less brilliant than usual: this time, in fact, there would be only four of them that would currently have made it through to Q2.

In addition to that of the Spaniard, in the top 10 there is that of Luca Marini, fresh from his first podium in Austin, who finished fourth at 283 with his Mooney VR46 bike. Also good was the performance of Alex Marquez, seventh at 0.368 seconds for Gresini Racing. However, it was not a very simple round for the world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who was struggling on a track on which he had dominated in 2022 and managed to finish ninth only on the last lap, moreover with a gap of 618 thousandths.

After the surprising victory of Alex Rins in Austin, the Hondas of Team LCR continue to amaze and this time it was Takaaki Nakagami who did it. The Japanese rider has never hidden his particular love for Jerez and he confirmed it this morning, posting the third fastest time at 0.274 seconds. On the other hand, the aforementioned Rins was in more difficulty, who did not go beyond the 12th time, but was still faster than the official bike of Joan Mir, 15th by over a second.

The last two bikes that at the moment would qualify for tomorrow morning’s Q2 are the two factory Aprilias, with Aleix Espargaro who set the fifth fastest time at 0.320 seconds and his teammate Maverick Vinales who is tenth. The latter took advantage of every opportunity to go and do some practice starts, given that the start was his real Achilles’ heel in these first outings.

Among those who at the moment should pass from Q1 is therefore the World Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, who was unable to do better than the 14th time with the Ducati of the Mooney VR46, gaining almost a second. Fabio Quartararo also lingered, who is betting a lot on this round: the Frenchman is 18th, but he didn’t make the time attack. A really curious strategy if you consider that we are talking about the weak point of his Yamaha.

Thing confirmed by the 20th time of Franco Morbidelli, also behind the Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Italian rider also debuted a new configuration with a dual exhaust on the M1. Small aerodynamic changes (a flap on the tail) also on the test team’s Honda brought to the race by wild card Stefan Bradl, author of the 16th fastest time.

Enea Bastianini’s return was quite complicated, finally recovered from the fracture of his right scapula sustained in the Portimao Sprint. The Ducati rider tried to lap without resorting to painkillers in this first session and completed 13 laps, getting the best of him right on the last lap, albeit with a delay of more than 2″.

At the back of the group is the returning Iker Lecuona, called this weekend to replace the injured Marc Marquez on the factory Honda. The Spanish rider had closed his spell in MotoGP at the end of 2021, and it’s also the first time he has ridden the RC213V, so his 3″7 delay shouldn’t surprise him too much.