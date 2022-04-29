The Suzukis got off to a great start to the weekend of the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix, going to monopolize the top two positions in the opening session of the weekend in Jerez de la Frontera. It could be assumed that the Andalusian track could be congenial to the characteristics of the GSX-RR, but it must be said that Joan Mir and Alex Rins seemed decidedly on the ball, with the 2020 champion who commanded the group in 1’38 “194, preceding the boxmate is just 25 thousandths of a second.

The real surprise of the morning is undoubtedly Alex Marquez, who with the third time took the title of best Honda rider. Since the LCR team started looking around for 2023, the Cervera driver has pulled his nails out and this morning followed up on the good race in Portimao, which was on par with his brother Marc.

The curious thing is that the Hondas seem competitive at Jerez, but the ones that have fared better for now are those of Lucio Cecchinello’s team, given that Takaaki Nakagami is in sixth position. The best of the Repsol RC213Vs is instead in eighth position with Pol Espargaro, while Marc Marquez is 11th at just over six tenths, so at the moment he would be forced to move from Q1.

In fourth position we find Aprilia, with Aleix Espargaro who started the weekend on the right foot after winning two podiums in the last three races and getting very close to the top of the World Championship. The Granollers driver finished at 232 thousandths, but the RS-GP proved to be particularly at ease on this track, given that Maverick Vinales is also in ninth place, just over four tenths of a second.

Everyone expected Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha at Jerez, but you have to go down to fifth position to find “El Diablo”, even if it must be said that his delay is only 245 thousandths. The world champion’s was a rather troubled round, however, because first he crashed at turn 13, losing his rear on a wet patch left over from yesterday’s rain and taking a bad blow to the groin. Then, to avoid the damp again, he ended up long in the gravel at turn 5. However, he is there with the best.

In the top 10 there is also space for Brad Binder’s KTM, which occupies the seventh position, while for the moment the Ducatis seemed a bit in the shadow: the best of the Desmosedici GPs is only in tenth position, with Jack Miller who he saw half a second lapse on a track where he had obtained his first victory as an official driver of the Borgo Panigale factory last year.

In general, the Italian drivers also struggled quite a lot. In fact, it is necessary to go down to 12th position to find Enea Bastianini, who just at the end jumped in front of a Pecco Bagnaia for now very cautious not to “mistreat” his aching shoulder after the bad blow from Portimao. The vice-world champion also complained about the behavior of his Ducati’s clutch under braking.

Continuing to scroll through the rankings, unfortunately even on a track on Yamaha’s friendly card, Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso continue to struggle, 15th and 19th respectively. In front of the rider from Forlì is the Ducati of the Mooney VR46 entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi, the best among the rookies on the track.

The other two Desmosedici GPs of Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio are instead in 22nd and 24th position, interspersed with Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia, who plays his second wild card here. This time there is also Stefan Bradl, 20th with Honda, but in Argentina he had already replaced Marc Marquez when he had accused the relapse of the problem of diplopia (double view).

Raul Fernandez is missing instead: the KTM Tech3 rider has been declared unfit because he is still very sore in his right hand, injured in a fall that occurred during qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend in Portimao.