Quartararo confident towards Jerez

“The result does not erase the problems we have“. A dry and mature sentence from Fabio Quartararowhich will find a very first answer to Jerez de la Fronterawhere is the Diablo won twice in 2020 and took second place last year. In Spain it will be seen whether Austin’s third position was an exception or the rule: Quartararo’s heart hopes for the latter, but it is clear that almost half of the grid will not always fall, including the super favorite “Pecco” Bagnaia. So it’s better to concentrate on a track where the Yamaha usually does well and not get carried away by enthusiasm even in the event of another positive result.

Quartararo’s words

“Getting back on the podium in Austin was a good feeling, but we still have to work. My starts improved a lot in Austin compared to Argentina and that helped me to finish third in the race. Jerez is a good circuit for us. We’re usually pretty competitive here as well we can fight for victoryso this is also the goal for 2023“, these are the words of Quartararo to the Yamaha channels.

Morbidelli’s words

“In Austin we scored points for the championship, but this weekend in Jerez we aim to achieve more“, added teammate Franco Morbidelli. “We need to fight more in the front positions, and we saw that the key is to be in the top-10 after the second free practice session on Friday. If you’re not in Q2, the weekend becomes exponentially more difficult. We have analyzed the data from Austin well and hope to make further progress this weekend. We have one more day of testing on Monday which will help us with that“.

The tests in Jerez

After the race, Yamaha will stop in Jerez de la Frontera to carry out the official IRTA tests, which will occupy the whole day on Monday. As for the weekend, FP1 will start at 10:45 on Friday, followed by FP2 at 15. On Saturday, the dance starts at 10:10 with FP3, while the fight for pole will start at 10:50 (Q1 ) and will go live at 11:15 (Q2). At 3 pm both the Sprint on Saturday and the race on Sunday, with times designed to avoid overlaps with the Baku Formula 1 GP.