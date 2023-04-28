Bagnaia, complicated Friday in Jerez

Francis Bagnaia he closed the first day of practice for the Spanish GP, the fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP season scheduled for this weekend at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit, with the thirteenth fastest time. Ninth after Free Practice 1 held this morning with asphalt temperatures lower than the 49 degrees reached in the afternoon, the Ducati rider then managed to improve his time with the soft tire in Free Practice 2, but was unable to drop below the wall of 1:37 (1:37.233), finishing in thirteenth position.

Bastianini convalescent, race in doubt

Pecco will therefore have to take part in Q1 tomorrow, together with his teammate Enea Bastianini, back on track on the Desmosedici GP after an injury to his right shoulder which forced him to miss the first three GPs of the season. Still in pain, Enea still managed to complete 30 laps, finishing the day overall in 21st place with a time of 1:37.985: tomorrow the Rimini rider will try to understand if it will be worth forcing the scapula in these conditions.

Bagnaia’s words

“We are still looking for a good bike setup that allows me to have a better feeling with the front“, commented the world champion. “Today I repeated my performance from last year, but in the meantime the times have slowed down and our opponents have improved. I have faith in my team and I know that tomorrow we will be able to take a step forward. Q1 will definitely not be easy: many fast riders will fight for the first two positions, but I’m confident I can do well”.

Bastianini’s words

“It was a complicated day but I expected it, given my condition. Tomorrow morning the goal is to get on track for free practice and understand if I will be able to continue with qualifying and then compete in the Sprint race in the afternoonBastianini added. “In any case, today I had fun and enjoyed this day on my bike again. Even though I’m not 100% yet, it was a really great feeling”.