Great great Francesco Bagnaia. He said he was growing with this Ducati and he is finally starting to show it. The biggest exam will be that of tomorrow, when at 2 pm the traffic lights that will start the dances of the Spanish GP will go out, but in the meantime Bagnaia has given us back the best version of himself, the one that in the second half of 2021 dominated the scenes. An impressive first pole position of the season, that of Pecco, who with the new track record, 1’36 “170, leaves behind Fabio Quartararo by almost half a second, the only one who seemed to be able to fight the Ducati rider in the fight for pole position, and that in the last four years he had always started in front of everyone here. “The challenge for pole was not there, as he gave me half a second. I don’t know how he did it, but the most important comes tomorrow ”congratulates Quartararo, while Bagnaia is simply…“ euphoric ”to put it in his own words. “There is a lot of work behind this result and I am happy for the Portimao race which has brought me back to having this feeling. I couldn’t have done the T4 better than this “. It had been 16 years since pole position at Jerez was not a Yamaha or Honda business: the last one, in 2006, was Loris Capirossi with Ducati.