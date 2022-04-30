First pole of the season for Pecco, who with his Ducati makes an impossible lap. Quartararo must surrender, great 3rd Aleix Espargaro with Aprilia, Miller 4th ahead of Marquez
by our correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– jerez de la frontera (spain)
Great great Francesco Bagnaia. He said he was growing with this Ducati and he is finally starting to show it. The biggest exam will be that of tomorrow, when at 2 pm the traffic lights that will start the dances of the Spanish GP will go out, but in the meantime Bagnaia has given us back the best version of himself, the one that in the second half of 2021 dominated the scenes. An impressive first pole position of the season, that of Pecco, who with the new track record, 1’36 “170, leaves behind Fabio Quartararo by almost half a second, the only one who seemed to be able to fight the Ducati rider in the fight for pole position, and that in the last four years he had always started in front of everyone here. “The challenge for pole was not there, as he gave me half a second. I don’t know how he did it, but the most important comes tomorrow ”congratulates Quartararo, while Bagnaia is simply…“ euphoric ”to put it in his own words. “There is a lot of work behind this result and I am happy for the Portimao race which has brought me back to having this feeling. I couldn’t have done the T4 better than this “. It had been 16 years since pole position at Jerez was not a Yamaha or Honda business: the last one, in 2006, was Loris Capirossi with Ducati.
that espargaro
–
And to complete a great day for the Italian colors, Aleix Espargaro is in third position with Aprilia, increasingly convincing. “To see Pecco it seems that we are slow, but we are not – says Aleix -. I feel good and the team did a great job, with the soft I had a lot of chattering. I have a pace that is very good, but we needed to start from the front and we did it ”. With the final paw, Espargaro took Jack Miller from the front row, 4th at 879 thousandths from his teammate and ahead of Marc Marquez, who first exploited the wake of Bagnaia and oi that of Quartararo to move to 5th place. Johann Zarc closes the second row, with the Ducati Pramac, then in third is Takaaki Nakagami, an excellent Marco Bezzecchi and Joan Mir. Fourth row for Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, who fell in the final, and Maverick Viñales.
q1, good bezzecchi
–
He had already shown it in FP4, where he had obtained the third time behind Bagnaia and Quartararo, and repeated in Q1, going to take one of the two places up for grabs for the pole hunt. With the second time behind Johann Zarco’s other Ducati, Marco Bezzecchi is confirming his progress in his first year in MotoGP. Two Reds to pass the trap of Q1, out of Pol Espargaro, 3rd, Alex Rins, 4th, Franco Morbidelli, 6th, Luca Marini, 9th, Andrea Dovizioso, 13th and Luca Savadori, 14th.
