Many in MotoGP have expressed their dissatisfaction with the penalties handed out since the start of the season, saying the stewards panel has been inconsistent in its punishments. In an attempt to remedy the situation, a meeting was held at Le Mans between Freddie Spencer, the man at the top of this body, and the drivers, but the reactions were very mixed and the two weekend races did not improve the situation .

After the Sprint, Aleix Espargaró complained that a contact with Alex Marquez went unpunished and Luca Marini didn’t understand why Brad Binder wasn’t penalized for an aggressive manoeuvre. The following day, Alex Marquez had contact with Binder, which earned him a penalty on the Mugello grid and which infuriated him.

Two weeks earlier, it was Yamaha who had been hit by the sanctions, with Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo both held responsible for crashes at the weekend. Team manager Maio Meregalli expressed his disappointment, but Lin Jarvis remained silent. Yamaha Motor Racing’s general manager is now calling for a complete overhaul of the decision-making process, believing that trust between riders and stewards has broken down.

“A thorough analysis of the way stewards work is definitely needed, because I think the criticisms that are coming in are unanimous, from all quarters,” Jarvis told Speedweek. “The fundamental factor is that the confidence of the championship participants in this system has disappeared.”

“In these circumstances, those in charge have to answer. They have to restore confidence in the role of stewards, and it’s not an easy task. No one will deny that being a steward in this championship, with very high speeds and lots of overtaking, is a difficult task. But There must be a better way to do justice.”

“At the moment there is no identifiable consistency in the judgments. Not all situations and not all riders are treated equally. It would be very important to have a balance, but at the moment there isn’t. Some accidents are punished, others not , even if they are of fair value. Penalties are sometimes imposed for very small infractions.”

Jarvis struggles to understand the scale of the sanctions: “They say that the riders have asked for severe and clear sanctions, I’d say it’s a fact, but they must be the right sanctions! If someone behaves badly, the infringement must be applied accordingly But nobody wants childish penalties for normal maneuvers like overtaking. These ridiculous penalties can destroy a driver’s race or the entire race weekend.”

According to Lin Jarvis, the stewards are taking on too important a role in championship management: “They intervene on everything to show everyone that the stewards are doing their job. But who do they want to show it to? Who asked them to always show that they are ready to give penalties?”.