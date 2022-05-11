Quartararo made his debut in 2015 in the World Championship and was already pointed out as the new Marquez, even if in his first experiences in Moto3 and Moto2 he had great difficulties.

His first Moto2 victory finally came in 2018 and a good season brought him to MotoGP, with Yamaha and Petronas SRT paying off their bet with seven podiums and six pole positions in 2019.

“El Diablo” was then chosen to replace Rossi in the Iwata factory team in 2021, even before the championship took off. And even in this case Fabio paid off his choice by winning five races and giving the Japanese brand its first world title after Lorenzo’s in 2015.

After winning in Portugal and finishing second in both Indonesia and Spain, Quartararo will go to the home race this weekend as the leader of the World Championship, with the intention of trying to consolidate his margin on a track historically favorable to Yamaha. .

Jarvis, who has worked closely with Rossi and Lorenzo at Yamaha, believes Fabio can already be compared to past MotoGP legends and is a “positive character” for the series.

“He certainly has that incredible natural talent that champions have,” Jarvis said when Motorsport.com asked him in an exclusive interview if a comparison could be made between Quartararo and the likes of Lorenzo and Rossi.

“A true champion always has the spark or that extra capacity, and this can be said of both Valentino, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez and Casey Stoner. You can name these guys and Fabio is part of of this group “.

“He is still very young, he has just turned 23. I think he has a great future ahead of him. At the moment, I think his driving style fits perfectly, luckily for us, with the characteristics of the M1.”

“So, if we can give him a better package, which allows him to fight at least evenly on the straight, at least in terms of top speed, I think he can win more titles with Yamaha.”

“I really hope he stays with us. Not only is he incredible talent and speed, but he is also a very nice guy and a really positive character for the sport, for our team and for our brand. So, he represents a 360 package. degrees “.

Quartararo’s contract with Yamaha expires at the end of 2022 and is currently in negotiations with the brand for an extension.

Jarvis told Motorsport.com in Jerez that his hope is to conclude the deal by the end of June, with Fabio denying rumors that he has already signed a deal.