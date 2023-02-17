After finishing the 2020 season as runner-up in the world, Franco Morbidelli’s positive momentum came to a halt in the middle of the following year, as he was forced to undergo surgery to resolve the injury to his left knee which he had been carrying for some time. since the surgery, which forced him to sit still longer than expected (he lost five races), the Roman has never come back the same.

The comparison with Fabio Quartararo, world champion in 2021 and his teammate, did nothing but highlight even more the lack of sprint that last season led all eyes to focus on him. Morbidelli ended 2021 in 19th position in the general classification, with only 42 points, a good 206 less than the Frenchman who finished second after fighting for the title with Pecco Bagnaia until the last race of the calendar, in Valencia. His best result was a seventh place conquered in Indonesia, the second round of the year marked by the storm that had led the organizers to delay the start due to the asphalt conditions, which lifted when the bikes passed.

After completing a reorganization of the working dynamics in his side of the garage, the Italian-Brazilian has experienced a slight improvement in recent races, although this has not translated into points.

The poor performance meant that Yamaha came to plan possible replacements in view of 2022. However, this meant breaking the contract that united both parties. The proximity in time of the traumatic divorce of the Iwata manufacturer from Maverick Vinales (which took place in mid-2021), made Yamaha opt to give Morbidelli another opportunity, aware that he was left without certainties. The only argument that the pilot has to convince the brand to sit down and negotiate a possible renewal are the numbers.

In a chat that took place in the hospitality Yamaha installed in the Sepang paddock, Motorsport.com asked Lin Jarvis what options he has Soft to keep his M1 in 2023 and the answer left no doubt: “He simply needs good results. This is a very competitive world”, ruled the Briton, convinced of the fact that with just one team on the grid, Yamaha can’t throw everything away. “Last year, only Fabio managed to have a great performance. But this is very risky in the current situation. With only two riders, we need both to be fast. If Franco proves he can be, there’s no reason to think he won’t be with us next year,” added Jarvis, satisfied with the speed shown by Morbidelli in the latest tests in Malaysia.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

Despite the disappointment caused by the slowness of the bikes over the flying lap (Quartararo and Morbidelli finished 19th and 20th respectively), the 2017 Moto2 world champion showed greater consistency on the race pace, even if he didn’t reach the level of his teammate.

“I’m happy to see that Franco has regained his speed. We already saw some of this last year. One doesn’t lose the talent for riding a motorbike, but one can lose direction a bit”, continued the director of Yamaha, who also acknowledges that he is aware of the possibilities that the market can offer, in the event of a search for a replacement for next season.

“We all know how this world works, my job is also to be aware of the alternatives that the market offers. This can apply to pilots, engineers and much more. In the case of the riders, I think I can do a good analysis of the options that are out there. But right now, our priority is to work with Franco and make everything available to him as far as we are concerned,” concluded Jarvis.