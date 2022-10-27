Morbidelli, runner-up in the 2020 World Championship as Yamaha’s satellite team rider, the then Petronas Sepang Racing Team, couldn’t find a way out of the hole he got into before last season’s summer break, when he he injured his left knee while riding motocross and had to undergo surgery.

These five races of inactivity had their weight, as did his return to the factory team suit, in place of Maverick Vinales, and the added pressure that came with it.

Since his reappearance at Misano, his best result has been eleventh place, both in the last race of 2021 (Valencia) and last Sunday’s in Sepang, where he crossed the line tenth before a three-second penalty for having touched Aleix Espargaro in a pass on the last lap made him lose a position.

In any case, Morbidelli showed a significantly renewed version of himself in Malaysia, where he started seventh, his best grid position of the season, and where he had his best race despite having to serve two Long Lap Penalties.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When it comes to explaining the step forward taken by the Roman rider, the Yamaha boss in MotoGP points to a change in the approach that has recently been implemented on that side of the garage. A variant that, in short, leaves the driver a little more out of the more technical decisions on the development of his M1.

“Franco wants to understand all the technical aspects of the bike. Sometimes this helps, but there are also times when the rider is too involved in the setup, instead of just communicating his feelings and needs and letting the technicians and engineers do their job, ”Jarvis told Motorsport.com.

“There are times when Morbidelli is too involved in technical matters, but with this new approach it is the team that decides these aspects of the bike,” added the boss, who points in different directions when trying to explain the reasons for the # decline. 21 in the past year.

“Franky was promoted to the factory team early on (after the deal with Vinales was terminated), and when he did he was injured. In the winter he solved his knee problems, so we certainly expected more from him this season. Probably. he was not helped by the fact that he did not race for half the season “, says Jarvis, who obviously also looks at the other side of the garage:” Furthermore, having a teammate as fast as Fabio is never easy “.