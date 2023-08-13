Yamaha and VR46, the story of a hunt that is in full swing. The Iwata manufacturer is looking for a satellite team after RNF’s move to Aprilia. A team that can help the factory team in the development of the M1s, plunged like Honda in a technical crisis that has left the way open for Ducati, Aprilia and KTM.

Ducati is precisely the one that has made the most of the progress it has managed to make in recent years, snapping up 3 customer teams. Pramac was joined by Gresini Racing and, above all, VR46.

Valentino Rossi’s team is in Yamaha’s sights for several reasons. Not just for a commercial issue – Valentino is the brand ambassador of the Japanese manufacturer and Yamaha Japan finances the Moto2 program – but also for sporting reasons.

Yamaha considers the VR46 team to be the best among the satellite ones. A nice acknowledgment, but it’s also the real reason for this pursuit that began several months ago but which, in all likelihood, will continue over the next two years as well.

Ducati’s current competitiveness makes it difficult to leave it to move to other shores, especially if these are in obvious difficulty despite being able to have riders of the caliber of Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli (still a MotoGP vice world champion).

Lin Jarvis, in the second part of the exclusive interview given to GPOne colleagues, spoke precisely about this issue, without hiding Yamaha’s intention to try to snatch the VR46 from Ducati for the future.

“We have many activities together with the VR46, we are also their technical partners. Then there is the Moto2 project paid for by Yamaha Japan. Let us add that Vale is our brand ambassador. It makes sense for us to choose Rossi’s team… Not to mention that today the best satellite team is his. And he also has excellent drivers!”.

“To convince them, first of all we need to have competitive bikes, offering them interesting conditions. In the ideal scenario, it’s our first choice, but there’s always a second.”

“I speak directly with all the members of VR46 and, continuously, also with Valentuno. If Yamaha is competitive, they will be open towards us. But it’s too early at the moment”.

Jarvis, in the interview, also spoke about the current situation of the Superbike world championship. Also in that case it is Ducati that dominates, but what worries him is not the supremacy of the Italian manufacturer together with Alvaro Bautista, but rather a promotion which, between the lines, is judged not to be up to the quality of the product. Both the championship dedicated to production-derived motorcycles and that of MotoGP.

“Superbike is a difficult topic to tackle. Ducati is dominating in both categories. They are doing a great job, but we shouldn’t let a single manufacturer dominate, as is happening in Formula 1 with Red Bull and Verstappen”.

“It’s also true that Mercedes dominated for six years… But Yamaha won the World Championship with Razgatlioglu 2 years ago and it’s the Bautista-Ducati duo that dominates, not the other Ducatisti. The two championships can coexist, but both they need to be promoted more.”

“F1 attracted 400,000 spectators at Silverstone, but the races weren’t interesting. We [MotoGP] instead, on the same track, we had few spectators and this means that there are many possibilities to promote. Seven years ago Formula 1 was down a lot [d’interesse] and now they’ve done a great marketing job and it’s where it’s at.”

