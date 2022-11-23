The extension of the Frenchman’s contract with the Japanese manufacturer was one of the most talked about news of last season. As 2021 World Champion, Fabio Quartararo played the cards at his disposal to obtain the best conditions possible. However, the MotoGP market tightening process has not left him much room for manoeuvre.

Externally, Quartararo maintained that his chances of remaining with Yamaha depended on the commitment guarantees that the Japanese manufacturer was able to give him at that time – before the summer – in view of 2023 and 2024, the period for which he was treating.

After closing the engagement of the working group of Luca Marmorini, a well-known engineer specialized in engines, and other operations to strengthen the technical part of Yamaha, “El Diablo” has decided to affix his signature and to extend his contract for other two years, in an agreement that was made official during the Catalan Grand Prix.

At the time, Quartararo was leading the general classification with 147 points, having taken two wins and five podiums in the first nine rounds of the calendar. There was no indication that in the following 11 races he would only score another 101 points, losing his dominating status and, consequently, the title, which in the end was conquered by Pecco Bagnaia.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP, Lin Jarvis Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Asked by Motorsport.com if the obvious technical limitations of his bike have not made him feel a sense of regret for his leap of faith in the renewal, the top Yamaha executive believes it is important not to confuse the two concepts.

For Jarvis, the material and means that have directly influenced Quartararo in this 2022 are the result of the previous situation, and have nothing to do with the future agreement he signed in June.

“I think we have to compartmentalize things. The renewal was for 2023 and 2024, and it was based on the planning we showed him in that process,” the Briton justified in a chat with this writer. “This is the second year of the previous contract. If Yamaha doesn’t respond next year, we can say that we haven’t done our part,” added Jarvis.

At this point it’s worth pointing out that Quartararo came out of the test day after the last Grand Prix of the season in Valencia rather disappointed to see that the version of the M1 that Yamaha is considering for 2023 isn’t as strong as he hoped especially with regards to the engine. Yamaha now has two and a half months to react and keep the promise made to the rider that they are keeping the whole thing going.