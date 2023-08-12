A couple of days ago we published some rather fiery statements from Fabio Quartararo: the French rider said bluntly that his future with Yamaha will depend on the test that will take place in a month at Misano, when he will ride for the first time on the 2024 version of the M1.

“El Diablo” is no longer willing to trust the verbal promises of the Iwata House, as it did on the occasion of the previous renewal, and wants to see first-hand that there has been progress. Should these fail to live up to expectations, he is ready to put himself on the transfer market when his current contract expires at the end of 2024.

A concrete threat, which is also clear in the mind of Lin Jarvis, historic managing director of the Japanese brand, who in a long interview granted to colleagues at GPOne.com he hinted that he also knew where the most concrete threat could come from in this case.

“I don’t like the word scared. I’m aware and one of the risks comes from Honda, because Honda will want a top rider and Fabio is. To keep him, we’ll need to have a competitive bike. We really need to demonstrate with facts that we’re the best,” Jarvis said.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What is certain, in the meantime, is that next year Quartararo will have a new teammate, because Yamaha has already announced the departure of Franco Morbidelli, who will be replaced by Alex Rins, who comes from Honda LCR.

“He’s a real fighter. Mir is an efficient and fast rider, relatively this, but he only won one GP. Alex has more natural talent and is sometimes capable of sensational things. Let’s not forget that he was the only non-Ducati rider to win a Grand Prix, he won with Suzuki and this year he won with Honda. Ok, Austin is his track talisman, but he has a positive attitude and also has experience with the inline four engine. And then he really wanted to be with us.”

Jarvis then somewhat amazed when he mentioned the name of what was the possible alternative to Rins: “Yes, we had a Plan B. Arbolino is maturing well and could be a choice for the future, but we didn’t want a rookie. this is not the time for us. We need a rider who brings experience. We don’t know who between Morbidelli and Rins will be the best, however. In the end, choosing a rider is always a gamble. There is no guarantee. But it was time to make a change in the team and it’s also a good solution for Franky, who will have new stimuli”.

