Last week, at the annual meeting of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), Jorge Viegas, re-elected president of the body, confirmed what most of the MotoGP paddock had suspected for months. “In 2024, Valentino Rossi’s team will leave Ducati and race with Yamaha. That’s the idea, even if nothing is confirmed for now. I’ll give you some news: in 2024 there will be six Ducatis and four Yamahas” , said the Portuguese, after clarifying that the current situation, with only two M1s, those of the Iwata-based factory team, is not to his liking: “I don’t see it well.

Whether Viegas approves or not, the fact is that next season Yamaha will only have the prototypes of Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, a huge contrast to Ducati, which will have a quadrupled line-up: it will have eight Desmosedicis, the same as last season. This gap can only please Ducati, which has many advantages in terms of data collection and many more development possibilities than the competition, given that Honda will only bring four RC213Vs, the same as KTM and Aprilia, starting from 2023.

Neither Yamaha nor the championship promoters like this disparity, but they do not intervene in a market considered free, and in which Aprilia has offered better conditions than Yamaha to RNF, the team that next year will inherit the RS-GP with which Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales will race in 2022. The riders chosen by Razlan Razali are Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, who have already trained on the test day held in Valencia on Tuesday after the last Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

To understand how Yamaha had its wallet stolen by Aprilia, no one better than Lin Jarvis, with whom Motorsport.com spoke a few days ago. The manager is very clear, both on how things went and on his intention to reverse them as soon as possible, to return to the four bikes on the grid, which he considers the right number.

“At the end of 2021, the then Sepang Racing Team (SRT) had lost Petronas as title sponsor for 2022. Right then we had to renew the contract with Razlan’s team, but we only did it for one year (2022), because we were concerned about the financial viability of the project,” says Jarvis. “At the time, Aprilia was very aggressive in its intentions to expand the number of bikes and offered RNF a contract of more than a year, which Yamaha did not want to give in to”, adds Jarvis, who is not slow to acknowledge the his disappointment with the whole affair, especially with the outcome. “Is it normal for Ducati to have eight bikes on the grid? No. Is it good for the championship? No. Is it good for Yamaha? No”, said the Briton, determined to correct the situation, especially now that Quartararo has already said, proactively and repeatedly, that this lack of track support is directly detrimental to his aspirations. “We would like four Yamaha riders to be back on track in 2024; this is our wish,” said Jarvis who, without naming names, says he is already in “negotiations” on the matter. “Now it remains to be seen whether we will be able to overcome the obstacles,” he says, referring to the conditions that Ducati offers to VR46 and whether Yamaha will agree to match or improve them.