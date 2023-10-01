What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race in Japan? Who won the race on Motegi trackthe 14th appointment of the 2023 MotoGP season. Jorge Martin on Ducati Pramac won the race after just 12 out of 24 laps, as the conditions due to the rain they had become dangerous. Pecco Bagnaia on the official Ducati he finished second, constantly following Martin. On the third step of the podium, Marc Marquez on Honda he returned to being competitive on the wet track, achieving an excellent third place after a comeback.

MotoGP race Japan 2023, results

In the 14th round of the 2023 MotoGP season in Motegi, the rain transformed the race after a sunny weekend. The race has been declared wet right from the start, allowing riders to change bikes, a choice adopted by most of them after a lap of the track.

The 2023 MotoGP race in Japan was held in heavy rain

Jorge Martin he initially led the race but made a mistake, allowing a Pecco Bagnaia to take command. After a series of events, including the Brad Binder falls and a change in track conditions, lThe race was stopped with 12 laps to go with the red flag and Jorge Martin was declared the winner, followed by Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

The podium of the 2023 MotoGP Japanese GP in Motegi

MOTOGP, JAPAN race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 14th race of the 2023 season in Japan on the Motegi track.

1) Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac)

2) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3) Marc Marquez (Honda)

MotoGP Japan 2023 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME 1 89 Jorge Martin First Pramac Racing 24’06.314 2 1 Francesco Bagnaia Lenovo Ducati +1,413 3 93 Marc Marquez HRC Repsol Honda Team +2,013 4 72 Marco Bezzecchi Mooney VR46 Racing Team +2,943 5 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing +3,181 6 43 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +6,837 7 37 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team +7,587 8 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing +8,602 9 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia RNF Cryptodata +11,229 10 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team +12,244 11 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda LCR Idemitsu +14,714 12 36 Joan Mir HRC Repsol Honda Team +14,924 13 35 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha Racing +16.057 14 6 Stefan Bradl Honda LCR Castrol +17,253 15 44 Pol Espargaro GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team +24.921 16 51 Michele Pirro Ducati Lenovo +33,962 17 21 Franco Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team +1’14.934 18 88 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia RNF Cryptodata 1 round 19 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1 round 5 Johann Zarco First Pramac Racing +6,191 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 7 laps MotoGP Japan 2023 race ranking

