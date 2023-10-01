What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race in Japan? Who won the race on Motegi trackthe 14th appointment of the 2023 MotoGP season. Jorge Martin on Ducati Pramac won the race after just 12 out of 24 laps, as the conditions due to the rain they had become dangerous. Pecco Bagnaia on the official Ducati he finished second, constantly following Martin. On the third step of the podium, Marc Marquez on Honda he returned to being competitive on the wet track, achieving an excellent third place after a comeback.
MotoGP race Japan 2023, results
In the 14th round of the 2023 MotoGP season in Motegi, the rain transformed the race after a sunny weekend. The race has been declared wet right from the start, allowing riders to change bikes, a choice adopted by most of them after a lap of the track.
Jorge Martin he initially led the race but made a mistake, allowing a Pecco Bagnaia to take command. After a series of events, including the Brad Binder falls and a change in track conditions, lThe race was stopped with 12 laps to go with the red flag and Jorge Martin was declared the winner, followed by Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
MOTOGP, JAPAN race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 14th race of the 2023 season in Japan on the Motegi track.
1) Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac)
2) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
3) Marc Marquez (Honda)
MotoGP Japan 2023 race results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|89
|Jorge Martin
|First Pramac Racing
|24’06.314
|2
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Lenovo Ducati
|+1,413
|3
|93
|Marc Marquez
|HRC Repsol Honda Team
|+2,013
|4
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|+2,943
|5
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing
|+3,181
|6
|43
|Jack Miller
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|+6,837
|7
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team
|+7,587
|8
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Gresini Racing
|+8,602
|9
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia RNF Cryptodata
|+11,229
|10
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team
|+12,244
|11
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda LCR Idemitsu
|+14,714
|12
|36
|Joan Mir
|HRC Repsol Honda Team
|+14,924
|13
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha Racing
|+16.057
|14
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda LCR Castrol
|+17,253
|15
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|GASGAS Tech3 Racing Team
|+24.921
|16
|51
|Michele Pirro
|Ducati Lenovo
|+33,962
|17
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Team
|+1’14.934
|18
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia RNF Cryptodata
|1 round
|19
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia Racing
|1 round
|5
|Johann Zarco
|First Pramac Racing
|+6,191
|33
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|7 laps
