After a very long break, the World Championship is back on stage with the Italian Grand Prix in the magnificent setting of Mugello, a breathtaking ups and downs that has always given exciting and hard-fought races. Francesco Bagnaia – winner a year ago in front of Fabio Quartararo – is back from the crash in Le Mans which cost him a small fracture to the talus and boxmate Enea Bastianini is also expected to return to the race after the injury suffered at the beginning of the season in Portimao. Marc Marquez will seek confirmation from his Honda after the brilliant weekend in France. Aprilia shouldn’t be underestimated, eager to take a prestigious success on a track that has recently been a hunting ground for the Ducatis.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications, the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the top nine classified riders at the finish line and races in the three classes on Sunday. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor.

GP Italia 2023, the schedule of sessions and TV times

Friday 9 June

08:25-08:45 MotoE, PL1

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP, PL1 (direct written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:25-12:45 MotoE, PL2

1:15-1:50 pm Moto3, PL2

14:05-14:45 Moto2, PL2

15:00-16:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:00-17:10 MotoE, Q1

17:20-17:30 MotoE, Q2

Saturday June 10th

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:10 MotoE, Race-1

12:50-13:05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto2, Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto2, Q2

15:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

16:10 MotoE, Race-2

Sunday June 11th

09:45-09:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

11:00 Moto3, Race (live on TV8)

12:15 Moto2, Race (live TV on TV8)

14:00 MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

GP Italia 2023, the characteristics of Mugello

MotoGP circuit

Track: 5.2km

Bends: 15, 6 left, 9 right

Width: 14m

Longest straight: 1.141m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2008 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2009 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2010 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2011 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2016 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2018 – Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)

2019 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

2021 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2023 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2010 – Andrea Iannone (Speed ​​Up)

2011 – Marc Marquez (Suter)

2012 – Andrea Iannone (Speed ​​Up)

2013 – Scott Redding (Kalex)

2014 – Tito Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Tito Rabat (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Mattia Pasini (Kalex)

2018 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2019 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2021 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)

2023 – Pedro Acosta (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2012 – Maverick Vinales (FTR Honda)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Romano Fenati (KTM)

2015 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2017 – Andrea Migno (KTM)

2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019 – Tony Arbolino (Honda)

2021 – Dennis Foggia (Honda)

2023 – Sergio Garcia (GasGas)

The world rankings

The third zero in the GPs of Francis Bagnaia in France at Le Mans combined with Marco Bezzecchi’s second victory of the season shortened the MotoGP standings. The reigning world champion is still the leader with 94 points, just one more than rider Mooney VR46. Not far from the two Italian riders Brad Binder (81 points) and Jorge Martin (80 points). In Moto2 Tony Arbolino comes to his home race on the wings of enthusiasm after the success of Le Mans which brought him +25 on Pedro Acosta, who scored a year ago. In Moto3 Daniel Holgado has a 21-point margin over his pursuers Ivan Ortolà and Jaume Masia.