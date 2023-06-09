MotoGP Mugello, the times of FP2

MotoGP Mugello, the analysis of FP2

Great show at Mugello in the second free practice session, decisive for defining the direct accesses to tomorrow’s Q2. The first two positions were occupied by the two great friends-rivals who are contending for the championship leadership: I’m sorry Bagnaia And Marco Bezzecchi. The reigning champion beat his make mate by 63 thousandths, introducing what seems destined to be the great challenge of the whole weekend.

There Ducati overall he dominated this free practice session, managing to place well six riders in the top-10 and therefore already qualified for the final phase of the qualifications. Enea Bastianini deserves a special mention, finally back on track after the injury and excellent sixth, sandwiched between the two bikes of the Pramac team of Martin and Zarco. Marini, 10th, closes the qualifiers.

Among the other manufacturers, smiles for Honda – with Rins 3rd and an excellent Marc Marquez 8th – and Aprilia, which places the aching Aleix Espargarò in ninth place. Brad Binder also did well, 4th on his KTM. A session to forget instead for Fabio di Giannantonio, who crashed in the final session and risked a penalty for having hindered Rins in a timed lap. The two Yamahas sink once again, with Morbidelli 15th and Quartararo 16th.

MotoGP Mugello, live coverage of PL2

You can relive here our live coverage of PL2 at Mugello.

The program

MotoGP is back on track tomorrow for FP3 at 10.10 and immediately followed by qualifying, which will start at 10.50. The fight for pole will come alive at 11.15 with Q2. At 3pm tomorrow afternoon the Sprint, Sunday at 2pm the race. Of course you can follow each session with the live written on FormulaPassion.