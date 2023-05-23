Well interpreted, statistics are able to reflect reality as if they were a mirror. This principle is also applicable to a MotoGP world championship that thrives on total variability, the same that has crowned four different champions from four different brands in the last four years. Most of the drivers, already prone to clichés, have long claimed that the level of equality achieved by the premier class is unheard of.

Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa have been called “The Fantastic Four” not for nothing, but for the abyss that separated them from their other rivals. When the Australian decided to retire at the end of 2012, Marc Marquez arrived to replace him in the group of four. In the three and a half years between the first race of 2013 and the seventh of 2016, Rossi, Lorenzo, Pedrosa and Marquez shared the 61 victories up for grabs. That situation was interrupted in Assen by Jack Miller and contrasts strongly with the instability that has settled in the championship. This sensation is not only based on the testimony of those who run, but it is also confirmed by the numbers. If we take the 57 grands prix held since the beginning of 2020, or just under the three and a half years analyzed before, we will get a total of 16 different winners. Additionally, the 2018 to 2020 seasons were mixed and also resulted in nine winners a year.

Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi, three of 'the four magnificent' joined by Casey Stoner

This unpredictability is the result of the technical and sporting regulation that is in force now, which has meant that the forces are balanced to the extreme, unthinkable until recently. Whether this is positive or not is absolutely subjective, so much so that there are both positive and negative opinions in the paddock. However, what is undoubted is that this democratization has a great impact on the dynamics of the races and on the theme of the moment: the accidents that accumulate in the first laps both on Saturday in the Sprints and on Sunday.

Since the debut of the new weekend format, there have been many riders who have complained about the increase in aggressiveness at the start of the race. If we stick to the sources consulted by Motorsport.com, this phenomenon is mainly due to two concrete aspects. The first is precisely this democratization of the chances of getting on the podium, even to victory. The second responds to the nature of the races, which take place in trains or in single file, as a consequence of the enormous difficulty in overtaking caused by current prototypes due to their characteristics. This phenomenon recalls what was seen in Formula 1 before the introduction of DRS as a variable to favor overtaking.

Pecco Bagnaia explains very clearly the impact that these aspects have on some riders on the grid, who see themselves in the position of being able to win when in other circumstances it would have been almost impossible. “Most falls happen in the beginning from too much agitation that comes with wanting to fall. With this current situation, all bikes can win”, says the reigning world champion, who then introduces the second part of the equation, focused on the type of dynamic that has been established on the track. The large amount of aerodynamic elements added recently, from winglets to height devices via spoons, causes these little trains to form as a result of overheating and increased pressure in the front tire. When that happens, it’s over. “They have been two years of trying to win at the first corner. A rider who is behind, and who certainly does not have the potential to win, tries to overtake six riders in one lap because he knows it is the best opportunity he has to make up positions. It does not work like that. We all go to the limit and exceeding it is a mistake that causes consequences”, underlines the Ducati rider.

Despite representing a different profile, both in terms of experience and palmarès, Fabio Di Giannantonio takes the same reading of the situation as his brand mate. These are two extremes that allow us to validate the thesis they discuss. “Overtaking with these bikes has become extremely difficult. That’s why we try to conquer as many positions as possible at the start, because if you manage to place yourself in front you have most of the work done”, claims the Gresini team rider, who elaborates. “You have to be more aggressive going into corners and take more risks, because you no longer see races where someone starts eighth and slowly recovers. Now, if you’re eighth on lap five, the normal thing is that you can’t move from there.”

This framework and its limitations have been created by the regulation, so that only the Grand Prix Commission, the body with the power to do so, can change it if a consensus is reached to do so. The current technical regulation loses effect in 2026 and the Manufacturers’ Association (MSMA) has been discussing for some time what changes to make. Two of the main points of discussion are the elimination of height devices and the limitation of aerodynamic appendages. The fact is that 2027 is still a long way off and some are already proposing changes that could favor overtaking, beyond those that accumulate in the first few metres.

“What if we used the height device as Formula 1 does with the DRS? That is, it could only be used in certain circumstances. This would bring peace of mind and add to the show, because it would generate a punctual imbalance of forces”, reasoned the Roman, precise in the his diagnosis as must be those who want to change the regulations, which have become a veritable Pandora’s box.