Johann Zarco has decided his future. The two-time Moto2 world champion will leave the Ducati, the best bike on the grid, for what can currently be considered the least performing, the Honda that he will ride in the LCR team. Ducati had offered the Frenchman a one-year contract, with no guarantees that he would still be with Pramac and with the aim of taking him to Superbike, while LCR offered him a two-year contract with an option for a third year.

Zarco has thus secured his place in the MotoGP in the medium term, but his decision surprises many riders, starting with Alex Marquez, who has relaunched his career by taking the opposite path this year. At the bottom of the standings when wearing LCR colours, he has now become a podium candidate and won the Sprint at Silverstone riding the Gresini Ducati, where he could possibly team up with Zarco next year.

When asked about the choice of the Frenchman, the youngest of the Marquez brothers did not hold back a certain irony. “Good luck!”, he said smiling, before continuing. “I say that with all my respect. It’s his decision, I respect it, but it’s risky to make this change. Then, when you make a decision, you never know how the following year will go. He will certainly have good material, but we’ll see how Honda can turn the situation around”.

Luca Marini, on the other hand, showed more understanding, LCR and Honda offered Zarco more certainty about his future. “I think Honda has offered him a very good contract and it is right to take this opportunity,” said the Mooney VR46 rider. “Honda will certainly be competitive again, it’s a process to find the top again. Honda is a great manufacturer and they will come back stronger than ever in two years.”

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez cautious about what Zarco can bring to Honda

In the Japanese marque, Takaaki Nakagami was very happy to see a rider can bring his experience of Ducati to move the bike forward. Less sensitive to the identity of other riders of the brand, Marc Marquez recalled that Zarco has a lot of experience and that he will be welcome at Honda, without however expecting miracles from this arrival.

“If a rider with great experience like Johann arrives and above all he comes from what is currently the best bike on the grid, it is important to understand our level”, explained the eight-time world champion. “Surely he will make good comments to the engineers.”

“But the fact is that currently, all the Honda riders are struggling on the same spot, so it’s easy. Oh my God, easy…all the Honda riders are going in the same direction, there isn’t one who struggles in one point and another who struggles elsewhere. In any case, if he arrives in the Honda family, welcome to him and may he be ready to work!”.

If Marquez is cautious, it’s because he didn’t notice a big change with the arrival of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, who came from Suzuki: “In the end, this year we had Rins, who won the last race with Suzuki , and Mir, who always fought for the top 5 before getting injured. They are two good riders who come from a good bike. All the Honda riders make the same comments, so we need to find a way to make progress on the weak points.”

