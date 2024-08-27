Tour de force underway with 10 races in eight weeks for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team on the track in the splendid natural setting of Motorland Aragon, home to the 12th GP of the 2024 season.

Fabio Di Giannantonio returns to the circuit, forced to forfeit in Austria after a bad fall in Friday’s free practice. Marco Bezzecchi is also motivated to do well, fresh from P8 at the Austrian ring.

A week of recovery, checks and lots of physiotherapy for Fabio, who suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder after a very high-speed impact. Ready to get back on the Ducati (with 104 points and 9th in the standings), he awaits the final medical check on the circuit in the early afternoon of Thursday.

Good feelings and important step in driving for Marco, increasingly comfortable with the GP23. Currently 11th in the general classification with 73 points, he aims to get closer to the strongest and the Top5 before facing the double home trip.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Aragon is a very particular track, with many different characteristics all concentrated on the same track”, highlights Bezzecchi.

“We didn’t race here last year and we need to understand what the real conditions of the asphalt will be. I have never collected so much here, I have to admit, even if I have often been fast.”

“We are coming from a positive moment, in any case of growth and steps forward on the bike. The sensations are good and the goal is to continue to be consistent and close the gap to the very first”.

Fabio DiGiannantonio, VR26 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Di Giannantonio added: “It was a very busy week between medical checks, training and physiotherapy. I’ve recovered, I feel better, but I don’t know exactly how I’ll feel on the bike.”

“In terms of arm mobility, I’d say we’re there, but we’ll work until the end in terms of strength. Watching a race from the sofa at home is never a good situation for a rider, we’ve done everything we can to get back on the bike as soon as possible and we’re just waiting for the last check to be able to concentrate fully on the race weekend on one of the most particular tracks on the calendar”.