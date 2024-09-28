Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia wins the Sprint race of the Indonesian GP in Mandalika gaining 12 points on the Spaniard Jorge Martin, crashed on the first lap and 10th at the finish line after restarting, moving to -12 from the top. Enea Bastianini completes the double for the official Ducatis by finishing in 2nd place. The Spanish Marc Marquez completed the podium after a great comeback from 12th place, followed by Marco Bezzecchi (4th) and Franco Morbidelli (5th) who completed the five bikes from Borgo Panigale.

“Today it was important to earn points and thanks to Martin’s mistake I’m closer” said the Ducati rider. “I was in difficulty on Friday, but this morning I started to be faster, and to understand the points where it is better to stay calm, so as not to repeat the mistakes of others…”.