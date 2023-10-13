MotoGP Indonesia, Martin makes Bagnaia tremble

Friday doesn’t give points, but it provides (or takes away) a lot of confidence from the drivers. Jorge Martin has the wind in his sails, and the results obtained on the first day of the weekend in Indonesia confirm the Spaniard’s form, first in Free Practice and fifth in P. A result which, with Francesco Bagnaia forced to Q1 tomorrow, gives the Prima Pramac Racing rider a advantage. He is at #89, then use it in the Sprint and in the Grand Prix to complete the overtaking operation.

In Mandalika, Bagnaia paid for a mistake at the end time attacks, and if the reigning champion doesn’t make a patch in Q1 his weekend could be compromised: with Martin at just three points, this would almost certainly mean overtaking him in the standings. The Spaniard does not believe that “Pecco” will also fail Q1, but it is clear that he has made his mouth at the head of the World Championship.

Martin’s words

“To be honest, I’m happy. I feel comfortable with the bike and everything works, for tomorrow the goal is to understand the race tires, but I’m ready to fight for victory. I feel good and I am among the strongest riders”, these are his words to his compatriots AS. “Does Bagnaia feel the pressure? He knows this, but it’s clear that being in Q1 is already a disadvantage, because even if you get to Q2 you go there with one less tire: you have a little more pressure.”

The #89, who in the standings is four tenths behind Aleix Espargaró’s Aprilia, does not believe that these will be the hierarchies in the race: “In terms of pace, I didn’t see ‘Pecco’ badly. The data says he was driving well, I think today was an isolated case, but I don’t think he will be out of Q2 tomorrow. Tomorrow, with a cleaner track, I’m sure the Ducati will improve a lot, we’ll make a big step forward. I don’t think we are as far away as it seems in the rankings“.