The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac takes the lead of the championship with seven points over Bagnaia: “Today it wasn’t easy to overtake. It’s incredible to have taken the lead, but I want to continue with the same mentality”

Jorge Martin leaps to command the MotoGP World Championship after the victory in Sprint Race in Indonesia. A devastating double blow signed by the team’s Spaniard Ducati Pramacin great shape. For now, the comeback is complete Francesco Bagnaia, who after Austria had a 62 point lead over Martin and is now chasing 7 points behind. The Spaniard’s words after the Mandalika Sprint are eloquent: “Being in the lead is a dream, but now I want to keep the same mentality and I will try to complete the weekend in the same way.”

— Martin analyzes his race like this: "I feel good: it wasn't the best to start from sixth place in qualifying because on this track it's never easy to overtake and also Marini was very fast, in the final he came very close, but luckily it went good – the Spaniard's first words to the microphones -. Even if it's a short race, I preferred to manage: now I hope to play it again tomorrow in Sunday's GP".

mentality — Martin's day didn't start off in the best way, with his crash in Q2, but then it took a very different turn. "I made a mistake as a rookie in qualifying, going too far under braking and falling immediately afterwards – explains the Spaniard -. But then I had a great race. The ranking? I look at it and I'm happy. My mentality, however, doesn't change: I'll take I take risks as I have done so far and I will try to further increase the gap." A message also addressed to Bagnaia.